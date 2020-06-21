The Teddy Roosevelt statue will be removed from the Natural History Museum

The statue of President Teddy Roosevelt at the entrance to the Manhattan Museum of Natural History will be removed amid widespread protests over racial inequality and police brutality in the United States, a report said Sunday.

The statue, which depicts the former president on horseback while flanked by a Native American man and a black man, has been at the museum's entrance since 1940, the New York Times reported.

The museum, which is privately run but located on public land, requested the move of the statue and the city agreed, according to the report.

"In the past few weeks, our museum community has been deeply moved by the growing movement for racial justice that emerged after the murder of George Floyd," museum president Ellen Futter told the Times.

"We have observed that the attention of the world and the country has increasingly become statues as powerful and hurtful symbols of systemic racism," he added. "Simply put, the time has come to move it."

The statue has been criticized and disfigured in the past for glorifying colonialism and racism.