The television series will be "Almost 100% puppets"

If previous Chucky movies have embraced an "all thriller, no filler" mantra, then Syfy's next television series will be quite a puppet and little or no CGI when it comes to cheering on that famous Devil Doll.

Entitled Child's play: the television seriesThe Powers That Be recently issued a direct request to the series for Don Mancini's latest Chucky adventure, which will become a continuation of the original film franchise with Brad Dourif and Jessica Tilly to reprise their iconic roles for Chucky and Tiffany, respectively.

But part of what makes Chucky so special (and actually scary) is the meticulous work of the puppets and the attention to detail that helps bring the Devil Doll to life, and it seems Child's play: the television series It will honor tradition by ensuring that any pint-sized horror will be represented with 100% puppets. That is, there will be very little CGI to animate killer dolls.

I think it's very important to keep Chucky as a practical puppet effect, in part because it's important that the actors have something to respond to on set … I also think it's important that Chucky has the feel of a doll, of a puppet. It should be a little herky-jerky.

Thanks to the surprising solidity of last year. Child's play movie, Chucky and his fellow assassins are back in vogue. The transition to episodic content is interesting, but with Don Mancini, Brad Dourif, and Jessica Tilly involved in some capacity, horror fans can be sure that the project will offer a pure slice of bloody entertainment.

When, exactly, can we expect Child's play: the television series Brand new is another question entirely, given the ongoing pandemic that has stopped the screech of normal life. Many countries continue to adhere to social distancing procedures, so without any clear sign of a feasible (and responsible) production start date, we wouldn't be too surprised if the Chucky television series remained in the shadows until 2021.