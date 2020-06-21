The temperature reaches 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the Russian city of the Arctic

A Siberian city with the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a heat wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.

The temperature in Verkhoyansk reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, according to Pogoda i Klimat, a website that collects Russian weather data.

The city is located on the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 2,900 miles northeast of Moscow.

The city of approximately 1,300 residents is recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most extreme temperature range, with a minus of minus 90 degrees Fahrenheit and a prior high of 98.96 degrees.

Much of Siberia this year has had excessively high temperatures, leading to considerable forest fires.

In the Republic of Saja, more than 680,000 acres are being burned, according to Avialesokhrana, the government agency that monitors forest fires.