The tenant decapitated the landlord with a sword over a rent dispute, according to Hartford Police





The Hartford Police Department responded to a 911 call Saturday morning from the owner, Victor King, who said that his roommate Jerry Thompson, 42, had been "waving a sword at him in a threatening and terrifying manner" in amid a rent dispute, according to an arrest warrant filed by Hartford detectives.

King gave officers Thompson's cell phone number, according to the order. He did not say whether police spoke to Thompson on Saturday.

The next day, police received calls from a neighbor and then from a friend of King's who was concerned for his safety, the order said.

Police entered the residence on Sunday afternoon to find a creepy crime scene and King's body "covered by numerous bedding" on the floor, according to the order.