The tenant decapitated the landlord with a sword over a rent dispute, according to Hartford Police

The Hartford Police Department responded to a 911 call Saturday morning from the owner, Victor King, who said that his roommate Jerry Thompson, 42, had been "waving a sword at him in a threatening and terrifying manner" in amid a rent dispute, according to an arrest warrant filed by Hartford detectives.
King gave officers Thompson's cell phone number, according to the order. He did not say whether police spoke to Thompson on Saturday.
The next day, police received calls from a neighbor and then from a friend of King's who was concerned for his safety, the order said.
Police entered the residence on Sunday afternoon to find a creepy crime scene and King's body "covered by numerous bedding" on the floor, according to the order.
Preliminary observations by a forensic medical investigator suggested that King's injuries were consistent with a large-edged sword and pointed to "lacerations to the owner's right arm, upper chest and neck causing decapitation."
Surveillance video also captured a man exiting a white Jeep, carrying a "long, thin white object in his right hand," entering the residence on Saturday afternoon and leaving about 30 minutes later with the same object, said the order.
When asked by police, Thompson declined to speak, but wrote on a sheet of paper that "all you need is" paper in a glove compartment in Jeep, "detectives said.
Once a search warrant was obtained, the police found documents suggesting that Thompson believed he was a "sovereign citizen," or a person who believes he is not subject to any statute and interprets the laws in his own way, detectives wrote. .
The amount of rent owed and Thompson's employment status are unknown.
"One who would never hurt a soul. One who would always reach out and help others. He was as pleasant as possible. He always seemed to be happy. It was a joy to be with him."
King was also an accomplished bridge player, Banks said.
"He was very good at it. Very good at teaching others to play it. Just a kind and gentle person whose first love was the bridge," he told the Courant.
Shortly after Thompson was charged with murder, detectives and members of the Hartford Police Diving Team recovered the alleged murder weapon about 10 miles away on the Farmington River, the department's spokesman, Lt. Lt., told CNN. Paul Cicero.
Cicero said King was Thompson's landlord. He said police found his rental contract during the investigation.
In his arraignment Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court, Thompson refused to speak to a public defender, so he was not assigned one, according to an audio recording of the process.
He was detained in lieu of a $ 2 million bond before his next court appearance on August 18, according to the recording and the state department of corrections.