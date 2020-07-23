The Tesla Cybertruck will be built in Texas and is receiving an interplanetary update

Do they make stainless steel belt buckles?

Tesla has chosen Austin, Texas, as the site of its next U.S. factory, which it plans to have operational by the end of next year. The installation will produce the Model 3, Model Y and, perhaps most importantly, the Cybertruck.

Texas is the largest truck market in the country, so building the Cybertruck there can give you some extra credit in the open range. Currently, the only other trucks built in the Lone Star state are Toyota Tacoma and Tundra.

Tesla aims to offer the Cybertruck at a starting price of $ 39,990 for a single-engine, two-wheel-drive model with a 250-mile range, while the top of the line $ 69,990 with three-wheel-drive will be capable of Travel 500 miles and tow more than 14,000 pounds, according to the automaker.

Tesla confirmed that it received more than 250,000 stockpiles for collection in the days following its disclosure last fall, while some independent estimates put the current total above 500,000.

The Cybertruck is being engineered with a unibody design to be built from the same type of stainless steel used for the Starship rocket being built by Tesla CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX in Boca Chica, Texas, with plans to eventually fly it to Mars. .

Musk tweeted Tuesday The type of stainless steel alloy used for both the rocket and Cybertruck, which is supposedly bulletproof against small arms, is being changed from 301 stainless to a variation of 304L. He didn't explain why, but 304L is typically more corrosion resistant than 301.

Tesla will also build its Semi Tractor at the Texas plant.

