The Texas bodybuilder linked to the & # 39; Boogaloo movement & # 39; is accused of running the steroid trafficking ring, the feds say

A Texas bodybuilder who, according to federal prosecutors, is "publicly linked to the anti-government movement Boogaloo" and tried to provoke a "guerrilla war" against the National Guard, was accused of running a steroid trafficking ring.

Philip Russell Archibald, 29, of Lancaster, now faces up to a decade in federal prison if convicted of conspiring to sell steroids, according to the United States Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas. He is currently being held in a jail outside Dallas.

“At Mr. Archibald's detention hearing, prosecutors argued that the defendant posed a threat to the community, noting that the defendant, who has been publicly linked to the anti-government movement Boogaloo, used his social media accounts to advocate for the & # 39; guerrilla warfare & # 39; vigilante against the National Guard patrolling the Black Lives Matter protests, ”the office said in a statement.

Authorities say so-called boogaloos are right-wing extremists bent on starting a civil war, often wearing Hawaiian shirts.

"In a recent Facebook post, he claimed he was" hunting Antifa "and threatened to" kill "the looters," the office added. "The Court granted the government's motion and ordered that Mr. Archibald be detained pending trial."

Danielle Bocanegra, 30, of Lampasas, was also charged with conspiracy.

Federal investigators, citing a criminal complaint, said that in March 2019, "officers discovered Mr. Archibald's fingerprints in a zippered bag filled with steroids, which Ms. Bocanegra sold to an undercover agent for $ 900. "

"In July 2019, officers followed Mr. Archibald from his residence to a local post office, where he allegedly sent a flat-rate box by priority mail," adds the lawyer's office. "Pursuant to a federal search warrant, officers confiscated the package and sent the contents to the United States Postal Inspection Service Forensic Laboratory, which identified 64 red capsules containing oxandrolone, a known steroid compound."

And on June 8 of this year, investigators found steroids and firearms during a search of Archibald's home, prosecutors reportedly told a court.

"Drug trafficking and violence go hand in hand," Steven S. Whipple, special agent in charge of the DEA's Houston Division, said in a statement. "Whether we are talking about Mexican cartels and methamphetamine or steroids and illegal vigilantes, they all represent a real threat to the security of our nation."