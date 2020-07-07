The Texas mayor criticizes the state's facial mask requirement: & # 39; Authority must be verified before it rampages & # 39;

A Texas mayor criticized the state's face mask requirement, and told Fox News on Tuesday that elected officials should call for "the superior nature of people rather than trying to exercise authority that we don't have to remain. without control in many municipalities and states. "

"People are trying to do the right thing, and the fact is, whether we have a law in place or not, people will continue to do what they are trying to do," said Midland Mayor Patrick Payton, "America & # 39; s Press room ".

Payton added that "authority must be verified before it becomes rampant and we feel comfortable when our civil liberties invade us."

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the use of facial covers in public in all Texas counties with 20 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19, following a record increase in infections in the state.

"It really isn't a message without a face mask," Payton told Sandra Smith on Tuesday. "It is a message of how that is communicated and how it is enforced in a simple way.

"Across Midland we have been encouraging people and encouraging businesses and people across the city to wear face masks, to do what we are asked to do to protect public health," he continued. "When we have a collapse is when we put things in order and we are called to enforce things."

"We are asking our people to do exactly what they did in March, which is to do the right thing to flatten the curve and they did exactly that," Payton continued.

"We ask them to do that now, but we are not going to send our police department when they already have a job to do and we no longer have enough personnel as a police department in this region."

In that regard, Payton said, police officers "will not answer 911 calls because someone saw someone walking five feet away instead of six feet without a face mask or they saw someone at the grocery store without a face mask. "

"It is not an anti-facial mask message," he emphasized. "It is an anti-overreaching message, it is what it is."

The mayor told Smith that he "absolutely" wears a face mask in response to a query from Smith.

"A free self-governing people can do these best practices and protect themselves and the people around them without a mandate," she added, "and that is what we are doing here in Midland, Texas."

Texas has reported more than 200,000 coronavirus cases and 2,655 deaths as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.