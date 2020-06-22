The Theodore Roosevelt statue will be moved in front of the Natural History Museum.

Following the museum's request to remove the statue, which features the nation's 26th president on horseback with a Native American man standing on one side and an African man standing on the other, the mayor's office announced the approval.
"The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly represents blacks and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior," de Blasio's office said in a statement to CNN. "The city supports the museum's request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this troublesome statue."
While intended to celebrate Roosevelt as a "devoted naturalist and author of works on natural history," the statue also "communicates a racial hierarchy that the museum and members of the public have found disturbing," a press release on the site. museum website. said.
A date for the move has not been set and the mayor's office is still working to determine next steps, a spokesman for the mayor's office told CNN on Sunday.
The statue, titled "Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt" was commissioned in 1925 and made its debut in 1940 as part of the state's largest monument to Roosevelt, according to the museum.
"To understand the statue, we must recognize the enduring legacy of racial discrimination in our country, as well as the disturbing views of Roosevelt on the run, "the press release said." We must also recognize the museum's own imperfect history. Such an effort does not excuse the past, but it can create a basis for open, honest, respectful dialogue. "
Last week in neighboring New Jersey, trustees at Monmouth University voted to remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from the Great Hall on campus.
"Wilson was a controversial politician, who never stepped on the current building," said university president Patrick Leahy in a statement to students on June 16. "Removing your name and incorporating these previous names connects the centerpiece of our campus more precisely with our historical roots and removes a symbolic barrier to the important work of creating a truly welcoming and inclusive space in the Great Hall."
Instead, the school will honor its chief designer Julian Abele, one of the first professionally trained African-American architects, according to a university statement.
Named after Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs, Wilson once called racial segregation "a benefit" and defended black slavery by saying slaves "were happy and well cared for. "
He also denied admission to African-American men and tried to exclude them from the history of the school when he was president of the university in 1902.
Princeton was forced to reevaluate his relationship with the conflicting president, but did not change the name of the school.