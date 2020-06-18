The theory of fans of & # 39; Toy Story 3 & # 39; imagine Woody's character disappointed

A new theory about Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story 3" introduces the main character Woody as a complicated toy that could have been disappointed if it had been abandoned by his son, Andy, in the first movie.

In the third installment of the franchise, 17-year-old Andy goes to college. When the toys he intended to put in the attic are accidentally taken to an apparently pleasant nursery, the toys quickly learn that the place is run by a cynical teddy bear named Lots-o & # 39; -Huggin & # 39; Bear who rules the toys with an iron (well, cotton) fist.

A flashback reveals in his youth that the Lots-o’-Huggin ’bear was accidentally dropped off by his son at a rest stop during a family trip. He soon finds her again only to make the heartbreaking discovery that she has replaced him with a new Lots-o'-Huggin bear. ' The event left him twisted and hollow inside and led him to treat himself and other toys as if they were "made to be thrown away."

DISNEY TO START OPENING THE CALIFORNIA RESORT ON JULY 9, OTHER PARKS TO FOLLOW, AFTER CORONAVIRUS CLOSED ITS DOORS

Disney fans have compared Lots-o & # 39; -Huggin & # 39; Bear's backstory to Woody & # 39; s when he and Buzz Lightyear were dropped off at a pizzeria by a younger Andy in the first movie, leading some to believe that the writers deliberately showed who Woody might have been. Convert if you hadn't met Andy, according to The Independent.

"I think Woody is fully capable of everything Lots-o & # 39; did, but Woody always had a son," wrote a fan on Reddit, suggesting that Andy may have been everything that stood between Woody and a lifetime. bleak for the toys around him.

The fan said Woody would likely have turned out to be Huggin 'Bear if Andy had bought a new Woody in the first movie.

"They are both leaders, and they both go through massive trials to get their respective children back," he wrote. "Also, we see Woody's" dark side "in the first movie when he begins to be replaced by Buzz. Lots-o 'is basically a childless version of Woody."

In the end, the toys find their way back to Andy as they usually do and he leaves them under the loving care of his 5-year-old neighbor Bonnie. (The Lots-o’-Huggin ’bear gets stuck in the front of a trucker's vehicle that used to have the toy as a child.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2019's "Toy Story 4", Woody chooses to get lost while on a family trip with Bonnie, who never joined him as Andy, after he finds his beloved Bo Peep in a thrift store because as Bo Peep says , "children lose their toys every day". So do what you want.

If there is a Toy Story 5, will Woody meet with Andy or has he found his independence with Bo Peep? Fans will have to speculate for now.