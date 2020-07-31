The third reconstruction of the United States is happening now (opinion)

Americans live in a time when efforts to forge a new national identity, what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. characterized as a "beloved community" free from racial injustice, directly confront deeply rooted national myths rooted in the white supremacy. We are in the midst of what amounts to the Third Reconstruction of the United States.

In the wake of the Civil War, the architects of Reconstruction (1865-1877) made a valiant attempt to create a new interracial democracy. He faltered in the face of brutal violence, legal decisions that assaulted black citizenship, and a political system that reinforced racial divisions believed to have been eradicated after the war. In the years that followed, segregationists erected Confederate monuments, massacred black towns, and imposed a version of American history rooted in vicious racist myths that became part of our national culture.

Movies like "Birth of a Nation" (1915) and "Gone with the Wind" (1939), racist memories like lawn riders, and everyday items like Aunt Jemima's syrup and Uncle Ben's rice reflected not only indignities personal but broader injuries related to racial oppression policies and systems.

The Second Reconstruction of the United States, the heroic period of the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s, attempted to combat the symbols and substance of white supremacy and anti-black racism, but its mission, despite legal victories and legislative as Brown v. Board of Education and the Civil Rights, Voting Rights and Fair Housing Laws remain incomplete.

The Third Reconstruction of the United States began with the great promise of Barack Obama's 2008 presidential election and the victory of a campaign that millions regarded as a definitive symbol of historical racial progress.

Dreams that a black president could be transformative for national race relations were short-lived, and the emerging Black Lives Matter movement during Obama's second term exposed the limited impact of a first black family on entrenched systems of oppression.

Donald J. Trump's election in 2016 revealed the depth and breadth of racial resentment and fear among those who correctly interpreted the phrase "Make America Great Again" as a call for the restoration of white supremacy: the "Southern Redeemer" of Reconstruction, dedicated to eliminating the gains made by African Americans, updated for a digital age.

This year has ushered in the most dynamic social movement for racial justice in United States history as Black Lives Matter 2.0 awakened the entire nation to a reality of white supremacy, made more readable by millions of white Americans than In the context of Covid-19 pandemics, shelter-in-place orders and mass unemployment showed new layers of empathy as they took to the streets to protest the murder of George Floyd.

If 2008 reflected the hope that a black leader could transform racial injustice from the inside out, 2020 bears witness to the power of millions of Americans seeking a fundamental transformation of bottom-up systems of racial injustice.

This year of plague, protest for racial justice and violence has accelerated the moral and political judgment of the United States with more than a century of monuments, citadels, and symbols of white supremacy that have narrated myths about our nation's collective past.

Project 1619, the New York Times multimedia story of racial slavery and democracy since the arrival of the first African slave in Jamestown Colony, Virginia, has become the final battleground in our long culture war over the very meaning of freedom, democracy and citizenship.

Conceived by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, the project sought to uncover the deep and broad roots of racial slavery and its aftermath in American democracy in ways that have been forgotten, ignored, and distorted.

Released in August 2019, Project 1619 quickly went viral, becoming a much-needed teaching tool to help public school teachers avoid overlooking the brutal story of American racial slavery and Jim Crow.

The project brilliantly explored the relationship of slavery to capitalism, the creation of a racial caste system, and the perpetuation of disparities in wealth and healthcare that are based on slavery-based systems.

Readers of Project 1619 come out with a better and historically sophisticated understanding of how slavery fostered power and privilege supply chains for whites and misery and pain for blacks, in ways that have received dedicated academic attention but debate. comparatively low audience.

Tom Cotton, the American senator from Arkansas who publicly called for the use of military troops to target racial justice protesters in the spring, has introduced legislation designed to prevent the teaching of Project 1619 in public schools.

In denouncing Project 1619 as un-American, he called slavery a "necessary evil" that the founders realized would one day end, citing Abraham Lincoln as validating this perspective (comments he later attempted with dubious success to return).

The poverty of Cotton's historical explanation is overcome by the mendacity of his description of racial slavery, a practice that massacred, mutilated, killed, raped, and crushed the bones, but not the spirits, of generations of black human beings.

The gruesome Civil War death toll of more than 600,000 Americans erases their claim that the founders realized that slavery would one day be removed from the republic.

Slavery, far from being an inevitable or "necessary" evil, proved to be a system that flourished thanks to thousands of personal, political, and political choices made during the pre-civil war era and which the Project of 1619 legitimately exposed as brutal progenitor of contemporary systems of mass incarceration, segregation and poverty that persist to this day.

Lincoln's lofty and concise second inaugural address in 1865, in which he observed that "every drop of blood drawn by the whip, must be paid for by another unsheathed with the sword" remains a testament to the high price paid to settle, of a Once and for all, whether the United States would embrace freedom or slavery, as the war reflected that a house divided against itself was destined to fall.

Parts of America still remain divided against themselves. Cotton's efforts to challenge Project 1619 form the latest effort in a war for narrative that began as soon as the Civil War ended.

While the North won the physical battle, the South was victorious in retelling the story of racial slavery to future generations. The "Lost Cause" has proven to be tenacious enough that even 21st century schoolchildren are often taught that the Civil War was fought for "state rights" rather than racial slavery.

Project 1619 refutes this hollow narrative victory with a national history that reflects the bitter fruits of racial slavery and violence, as well as the beauty of generations of African Americans who helped reinvent democracy with tireless will.

Slavery represented an incomprehensible moral and political evil, one that black American founders, later presidents, abolitionists, and slaves fought and debated, but was never necessary.

Suggesting otherwise perpetuates the acceptance of the legacy of slavery. To believe otherwise is to support the continuation of an apparently unbroken chain of wrong turns and bad decisions made collectively by a nation that has remained, until a few months ago, voluntarily blind to past racial sins.

Cotton's words remind us that a "narrative war" continues in our time. The 21st century culture wars, like past conflicts, focused on public interpretations of history as a tool to make sense of the present in the service of imagining the country's political future.

The Third Reconstruction of the United States, like its two previous iterations, represents a time to choose moral sides. Millions of Americans across the country have done and continue to do so in an unprecedented number of demonstrations, protests and marches in defense of racial and social justice.

The choice before us is as stark now as it was on the eve of the Civil War. The United States can choose a liberated future that recognizes past racial sins in a generational effort of atonement and reparation, or we can double down on the same voluntary blinders that got us into this mess, aided by rationalizations that describe incomprehensible evil as cost. of doing business.