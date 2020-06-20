The Thomas Jefferson Memorial is no better than the Taliban

In this week's episode of things we were told would never happen, members of the New York City Council, including the speaker, are demanding that a statue of Thomas Jefferson be removed from City Hall.

Not Jefferson Davis, but Thomas Jefferson, the guy who wrote the Declaration of Independence. First they came for the Confederate statues, then they came for Columbus, now Jefferson. In Portland, a statue of George Washington was knocked down by a raging crowd of bloody-minded progressives.

Let's be completely clear. There is no discernible difference between the leftists who knock down statues of Jefferson and Washington and the Taliban who destroy Buddhist temples. None, zero, zip.

In both cases, arrogant fools mean not only knowing what's best for everyone today, but what's best for everyone in the future. What happens with the destruction of art is that the people who do it always think they have a very good reason.

And why does this statue of a man whose words have promised the flower of freedom to multitudes all over the world have to go? Because he owned slaves. There is no thinking person in today's world who believes that slavery is anything other than a moral abomination; It is a black mark against the Founders. It's something they knew well: Jefferson himself called slavery a "moral depravity."

Jefferson did not live up to his own ideal. But with the Declaration he announced a new ideal, a creed never before codified, the ideal that all men be created equal. And regardless of what the hysterical ahistoric of Project 1619 claims, the United States has come close to that ideal throughout every step of our history and remains a beacon of freedom in the world.

So we celebrate Thomas Jefferson. If we cannot honor his words while acknowledging his shortcomings, then no one is safe. No one can live perfectly with the scandalous Jacobin people who parade in our cities, not even themselves. Eventually they will face guillotines of their own making, as they always do.

For council members trying to erase their contribution to humanity is a worthy desecration of Communist China and the Cultural Revolution. He is deeply anti-American and sows nothing but the seeds of chaos and division.