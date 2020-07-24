The three reasons Black Lives Matter protesters refuse to resign

Even if there are not tens of thousands of people flooding the streets as they did in early summer, protesters continue, unafraid of the police presence and relentless against possible coronavirus infections.

Each one has his own reason. Some personally experienced the sting of police brutality. Some demand that things have to change.

Because of their unique motivations, everyone agreed: This work has become a vital part of who they are.

Here are three reasons why they still march.

To keep the momentum

Before the pandemic, Tyrell Taylor, 22, and 12 of his friends used to get together and do their best to stay active. Those meetings stopped when New York began to close in March.

To overcome boredom, they formed a group called MBR, or Mind, Body, Results, for organized bike rides.

After George Floyd's death, those leisurely walks became acts of protest.

The group meets every Friday at 6 p.m. With some exceptions, they have occupied the Brooklyn Bridge, Washington Square Park and Times Square, among other iconic places in New York. In their biggest protest, Taylor and her friends rode with 1,000 riders.

Jamming the streets with bicycles is disturbing and peaceful, Taylor, a graduate student at Medaille College, told CNN. Their bikes have become their platforms for anti-racism.

"Our main focus is to be a community, a family," said Taylor, "without that, we are just a group of strangers screaming & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; and that is not what we want to create, we want people know and be familiar with what they will achieve in the protest. "

The founding members of the group have experienced dehumanizing encounters with the police: racial profiling, police brutality, stop and search. Like many Black Lives Matter protesters, they are calling to fund the city police department. NYPD funds represent about 6% of the city's general budget.

Taylor has had to cancel the protests at times, but the group would return stronger the following week. Quitting smoking would mean pulling nearly two months of progress, Taylor said.

"I would say that even if you feel like it's getting repetitive, if you're getting tired of doing it, keep doing it, because they're waiting for you to stop," he said. "And knowing that they are waiting for us to stop makes us want to go twice as hard."

Taylor said she believes the movement for black lives is now reaching its peak.

"People are falling, but it's our job to keep this peak."

Be an ally

Florida native William Kilgore has barely gone a day without marching for black lives since the protests began in May. He has documented the protests in Saint Petersburg, a flourishing city along the state's Gulf coast, On twitter since its inception, and said he has seen them grow more unified, even if the share is lower than it was initially.

"You have to understand that this is a marathon, not a sprint," he told CNN. "I would say that focus and organization are actually much stronger than on day one."

Kilgore, who is white, said his community appears to be progressive, but the Black Lives Matter movement has exposed inequalities in education, income and opportunity within the city.

"Racism is still deeply rooted in all institutions in this city," he said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department showed that it was ready to change this month when it announced that it will send social workers on some non-violent calls instead of uniformed officers.

It's a start, said Kilgore, who supports the police department's outlay, but "not enough to quench people's thirst for true equality." The announcement came at the same time that police began fining protesters for blocking the street.

Florida has its hands full with the coronavirus pandemic with nearly 400,000 cases, and St. Petersburg is no exception with more than 14,000 of those cases. But Kilgore said that attention should continue to be given to the movement for black lives.

"I plan to stay the course as long as it takes to make a radical change here in St. Pete," he said. "I'm in this for the long haul."

To disrupt the status quo

Fargo, North Dakota, did not have a formal Black Lives Matter chapter until a few days after George Floyd's death, when four residents came together to found the organization's Fargo-Moorhead branch.

They have had to become a fast family.

Before joining the Black Lives Matter board, they advocated for the lives of blacks in Fargo in different ways: Kiara Jackson is president of the Black Student Association at North Dakota State University, where she met Frederick Edwards Jr. , board member and graduate student. There is Faith Dixon, who runs a daycare and non-profit organization in Fargo, and Jamaal Abegaz works with the local Democratic Socialist group.

Due to their differences in background and age, they are a formidable team. They have led several marches since May 30 in their predominantly white community and have met with local officials to advocate for change.

Their work energizes them. It also made them targets, they told CNN.

They have been told that their protests "make the people look bad." Abegaz said he received death threats.

"The simple fact of saying that things must change and that we are not going to accept the status quo that endangers our lives," Abegaz said.

The violence of the first protest has affected subsequent participation. The initial march after Floyd's death drew more than 3,000 participants. Now up to 300 people join them, the group told CNN.

Dixon said they have been painted as the enemy, intimidating residents to join them.

"We are citizens of this community we love," said Dixon. "I own a business here. Our families are here. Why would we want a city we care about so much to be ruined? We are four people who have the right to speak and have the right to protest, and why is it such a big fight just to do that? "

Their demands include disbursing the police or reallocating part of the police department's budget to social services such as education and public health. They want a police oversight board that doesn't include the police, and they want new police recruits to complete a college-level course on the cultural diversity of the area. And they have called on the police to immediately end the use of force, including the use of tear gas and rubber bullets in protests.

Protesters will hold as many protests as necessary for those changes to take place, Dixon said. Their work has become part of who they are.

"We are organizing for our lives," said Abegaz. "We have to live, so we are not going to live under someone's boot."