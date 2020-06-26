The three women who should be first on Biden's list of vice presidents (Opinion)

At 77, if former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, wins the 2020 presidential election, he would be the oldest person elected president, beating out President Donald Trump, who set that mark in 2016 at age 70. And Biden has not promised to run for a second term if he wins in November.

Biden has already made history by committing to choosing a female career partner. Fortunately for him, there are a number of talented and experienced women who are legitimate contenders for the place. We believe that California Senator Kamala Harris, Florida Rep. Val Demings and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice should be at the top of Biden's list.

An emerging consensus is that Biden should select a woman of color. Crystal Ball by University of Virginia professor Larry Sabato ranks Biden's top five vice presidential elections as women of color, with Harris, Demings and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth at the helm. Jill Lawrence of USA Today argues that Biden should choose Harris or Demings.

In general, the most important factor in choosing a running mate is how that choice shapes the presidential candidate's perceptions. Whether they choose a strong vice presidential candidate or not, it tells voters a lot about the kind of decision-making they can expect if the candidate wins the office. Harris, Demings and Rice are very successful and would be strong voices in opposition to the Trump-Pence ticket.

We agree with Perry Bacon's 538 assessment that choosing a black woman is an important recognition of both descriptive representation (how much a candidate looks like an electorate) and symbolic (how a candidate exemplifies an idea that resonates with the electorate). Such a choice would likely underpin Biden's positive perceptions among the Democratic base, a base irritated by racial unrest and protests across the country. Failure to do so may decrease voter turnout among marginal voters, which could be costly in a closed race.

Other factors driving the vice presidential selection process include: counterweight, geography, and grades. Harris, Demings, and Rice can meet all of these criteria.

The counterweight has most often functioned as a means of balancing ideology on a ticket, linking a moderate with a more conservative or liberal candidate and vice versa. More recently, candidates have considered other factors such as age, race, gender, and religion. Biden's selection of former President Barack Obama was a means of balancing age, race, and experience.

Geography is valued in how a vice presidential election can improve the ticket chances to win those states essential to an Electoral College victory. While research suggests that running buddies rarely have a status for a ticket, it's a calculation that all campaigns consider. The selection of Harris, Demings or Rice could increase participation in important urban state areas with large African-American populations such as Charlotte, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, etc.

A nominee's ratings are critical given that they are one minute away from becoming president. Voters must have confidence that the running mate is ready for the task if the occasion calls for it. Biden's advanced age and lack of commitment to a possible second term make his selection truly an obvious heir.

Harris, Demings and Rice are qualified to be president and could take office on the first day if necessary, and this is perhaps the most important reason why they should be considered seriously. They all have federal experience and each ticks important boxes related to a battle with the Trump-Pence ticket.

Harris has proven particularly impressive at Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings (particularly with Attorney General Bill Barr and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh). He also competed for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination and successfully ran statewide for both the Attorney General and the United States Senator in California, a state with the world's fifth-largest economy and a population of 40 millions.

Although Demings has had a relatively short political career, he is very impressive. He had an important role as impeachment manager in the Senate trial of Trump and comes from the important state of Florida. Demings rose in rank to become Chief of the Orlando Police Department before being elected to the United States Chamber. Harris and Demings' first-hand experience with the criminal justice system would be beneficial in addressing potential police reforms in an area of ​​policy that is likely to be a major problem area for the duration of 2020.

While Rice never held elective office, she has a wealth of high-level policy experience after having served in both the Bill Clinton and Obama administrations. Her experience as a national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations for the entire Obama presidency provides Rice with qualifications at the highest levels of both national and international affairs.

Democrats' ability to get voters of color in November is crucial and one of the keys to a Democratic victory. This is especially significant given that about 9 out of 10 African Americans generally vote for Democrats.

In particular, African American participation in 2016 decreased for the first time in a generation, falling nationally by 7 percentage points from 2012 to 2016, according to the Pew Research Center. The decrease was especially marked in several critical oscillation states.

According to an analysis conducted by the Center for American Progress, African American participation decreased by 19 points in Wisconsin, 10 points in Ohio and 9 points in North Carolina. While less pronounced declines were evident in Michigan, Florida, and Pennsylvania, white participation actually increased in these critical states. Trump switched Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, and Pennsylvania from Obama's column to his, each of these states winning by about 1 percentage point or less of the vote. Fewer than 80,000 votes (out of more than 13 million votes cast) in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin made the difference between a Trump presidency and a Hillary Clinton presidency. This underscores the importance of each vote in these critical critical states.

The selection of Harris, Demings, or Rice would make a compelling statement during this tumultuous time and serve to provide a balance for Biden. Pairing a woman of color with a 77-year-old white man would not only make history, but could also spur participation levels among African-Americans similar to those seen in 2008 and 2012, something Democrats likely need to ensure victory in 2020. .