The TikTok star leaves the platform amid concerns about the misuse of user data by the Chinese company

TikTok star Josh Richards is leaving the social media app out of concern that its Chinese parent company misuses user data.

"After seeing the concerns of the US governments and other countries about TikTok, and given my responsibility to protect and lead my followers and other influential people, I followed my instincts as an entrepreneur and made my mission to find a solution" Richards told the Los Angeles Times.

The 18-year-old Richards, who will leave more than 20 million followers behind, took over as chief strategy officer for the Los Angeles-based music video app Triller, the Times reported.

Fox News confirmed Richards' new role.

TikTok influencers Griffin Johnson, Noah Beck, and Anthony Reeves will join Richards in Triller as advisers.

“The move is significant because it is one of the first organized efforts by the United States among prominent TikTok influencers to get people off the platform. Combined, the four TikTok influencers have an audience of nearly 47 million followers, ”wrote Los Angeles Times reporter Wendy Lee.

"Although TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, it was founded in China and is based there," added Lee.

Despite Richards walking away from the platform, TikTok has insisted that it does not share data with the Chinese government.

"Protecting the privacy of our users' data is of utmost importance to TikTok," TikTok said in a statement last week. "We have not, and will not, hand it over to the Chinese government."

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration was considering restricting US users' access to TikTok over concerns that the Beijing government is using it as a means of monitoring and propagating persons.

Pompeo told "The Ingraham Angle" that he and President Trump are taking the reports seriously after presenter Laura Ingraham said India had already banned the app and Australia is considering doing so.

"We are taking this very seriously and we are certainly looking at it. We have been working on this for a long time, whether it be the problem of having Huawei technology in its infrastructure. We have traveled the world and we are making real progress to achieve this: we had declared ZTE a danger to American national security, "said Pompeo.

"Regarding Chinese applications on people's cell phones, I can assure you that the United States will do well as well," he said, adding that he did not want to go into detail and potentially "get ahead" of any presidential announcement. .

"But, it is something we are seeing," he said, warning Americans to be cautious about using TikTok, so they don't want your private information "in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.