The Time Batman Was Buried Alive (Yes, Literally)

In World & # 39; s Finest Comics, Batman wakes up and is literally buried alive with hours to spare as his allies search in vain for his whereabouts.

Depending on the type of nights you have, one may not be sure where or how they will wake up, but waking underground is never a priority on that list. Long before Uma Thurman, George Eads, or Ryan Reynolds, it was Bat Man, The world's greatest detective woke up to find himself, to his surprise and horror, in the difficult situation of being buried alive.

In The World's Best Comics # 269 (1980) by writer Gerry Conway and artists Rich Buckler and Frank McLaughlin, the hero known as Batman originally panics at his new and life-threatening imprisonment before his training and mind begin to plan an exit. Meanwhile, a concerned and exasperated Superman talks to Commissioner Gordon about the missing Dark Knight whose absence is confirmed by Robin, Batman's partner. A call from the Metropolis Police Department about someone on the Metropolis Bridge threatening that unless he gets $ 10 million, Batman dies attracting the hero's attention fairly quickly.

Wearing a suicide vest connected to T.N.T, the man is revealed to be Ed Wiley, who tells Superman how he was able to capture, unmask, and imprison the Cloaked Crusader on his own. Although Robin manages to jump on him, the would-be villain detonates his vest, killing him and injuring Robin in the process. Although Boy Wonder manages to get ahead, Superman is left baffled and hopeless that they will find Batman before time and air run out.

Conway presents the plot in a simple but effective narrative way that has an episodic sense of beginning, middle, and end. We see Batman in his current situation, we see his friend Superman and his allies confront his kidnapper and run against the clock to find him, and once they find him, it is revealed that he escaped and tells the congregants around a Robin in recovery how he did it. that. It's the kind of story that's simple enough to easily fit into an animated series, but it doesn't lose any of its realism, action, or logic within the fantasy world of comics. Although Superman was able to determine Batman's location (with the help of his super friend Jimmy Olsen), he pulled out Batman's lead-lined coffin not only to discover it empty, but to find his superhero partner alive and well behind him.

Later Batman explains that once he found out about the only way out at his feet (literally), he used his skills and training to readjust his body, figured out how to get out of the coffin and tunnel up. A notable part of this story is a topic that other superhero comics have mentioned regarding the villains facing these respective heroes. This villain was not the Joker, Lex Luthor or any other great villain from the famous rogue gallery of Superman or Batman, he was an average citizen. Ed Wiley had time to train and plan and his plan worked, which he couldn't help but gloat over with Superman on top of the Metropolis Bridge. The fact that anyone can do what he did to someone like Batman, a powerhouse in the DC superhero community, could see that all heroes must consider all threats regardless of size, motivation, or location. Although bat Man And other non-superhero characters would almost always come to mind, being buried alive is still not only one of the worst ways to die, but also one of the worst ways to wake up.

