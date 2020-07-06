The time capsule is believed to contain General Robert E. Lee's button and a hair from his horse that sits beneath a Confederate monument

Now, 126 years after he was buried under the Confederate Soldiers Monument on the grounds of the North Carolina State Capitol, archaeologists and conservatives from the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) have revealed what's inside – A stone believed to have been taken from Gettysburg, a pair of buttons, and a lock of horse hair.

But most notably: According to a list of items buried in the small wooden box published in the Charlotte Democrat on Friday, May 25, 1894, the buttons belonged to General Robert E. Lee and the thread was plucked from his horse, Traveler.

Such time capsules are not entirely rare. In 2017, a time capsule was discovered buried deep within a Confederate monument in St. Louis, and in 2018, flags, cash, and medals were found underneath a Confederate statue that was removed in New Orleans.

Rarely, however, do these capsules contain relics from Lee himself.