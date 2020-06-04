The Time John Candy Got Drunk With Jack Nicholson And Then Had To Film A Racquetball Scene

John, a totally professional guy, but he's late. One day we have this racquetball court and it's late. And John finally stops and gets out of the car and says, 'Ron, I'm so sorry.' I said, 'It's okay. You are late, but we will go. He said, 'No, no, no. Look, I'm drunk. This is what happened, I tell you the truth: I am at the bar and Jack Nicholson is at the bar. Jack Nicholson knew my name, Ron! And start buying me drinks. I said, "But I have to go shoot." And he said, "You're going to be fine, boy." Don't worry about it. "And he kept buying me drinks. I never went to bed, Ron. I never went to bed."