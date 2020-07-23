The timeline for publishing the Republican relief proposal is changing, White House negotiators say

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speak to reporters as they leave a coronavirus relief meeting in Washington, DC, on July 23. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call / Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called the discussions between White House negotiators and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "very productive," but acknowledged that while there is a "fundamental deal," both sides. they still need to review and finalize the text, which can be time consuming. process.

"Whether this is happening today or not, we are still looking at the moment," Mnuchin said. Senate Republicans had planned to present the multi-party proposal Thursday.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows acknowledged the shortage of time negotiators are currently facing, given next weekend and the expected funeral of Representative John Lewis next week.

"We are working quickly and that is why we will probably come back here this afternoon," Meadows said.

The actual deadline that negotiators focus on, Mnuchin reiterated, is the expiration of the federal unemployment insurance upgrade by the end of next week.

Regarding unemployment insurance, Mnuchin reiterated that the Republican plan would seek to replace the $ 600 improvement with the equivalent of "about 70%" of the wage replacement.

Other key details of the stimulus proposal: Negotiators are still working on the mechanical details of how to implement that, given the problems that many states have with their individual systems. The extension of the benefit would be until the end of the year.

Mnuchin said about direct payments: "We are talking about the same provision as last time. Our proposal is exactly the same provision as last time." Senate Republicans have proposed targeting stimulus controls toward low-income people. In the $ 2.2 billion CARES Act, checks of up to $ 1,200 for individuals and $ 2,400 for families based on adjusted gross income, and $ 500 for each child.

In the Paycheck Protection Program, Mnuchin said the proposal would allow companies to apply for a second forgivable loan through the program if they have fewer than 300 employees and can demonstrate lost earnings of 50 percent or more.

As for the long road ahead for negotiations with Democrats, Mnuchin pointed out earlier deadline agreements with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

"We can work quickly when there are areas of agreement," said Mnuchin.

Meadows also cited the looming cliff of unemployment: "Those deadlines on Capitol Hill always work magic at the 11th hour."