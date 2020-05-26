The title change takes place on Monday night | Newsdio

History has been made! There are many titles in WWE and it's easy to see why. With so many fighters and two unique rosters, titles are one of the best ways to keep a story. Just take a title and have some people fight over it for a few months. That works as well as anything else and WWE has done it multiple times. Now they are doing it again.

A first title can mean a lot to a fighter who has not yet reached the next level. It serves as a status symbol and lets the wrestling world know that they are climbing the ladder. Not everyone can win something and it's nice to see someone get a chance to show off on a bigger stage. That was the case this week on Monday Night Raw with a new champion crowned.

During this week's Monday Night Raw, Apollo Crews defeated Andrade to become the new Champion of the United States with a shooting star press. This marks Crews' first title with the company after debuting on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Crews missed a shot at the previous title earlier this month due to a referee arrest for a knee injury. previously suffered in the match.

It was a big problem. Watch the title match:

Opinion: This is the kind of thing they needed to do a long time ago. Andrade had held the title for about five months and hadn't exactly done much in the first place. It makes sense to give Crews a shot, though it won't matter who the champion is if they aren't allowed to treat him as something important. Hopefully WWE will change things up a bit because Crews could be entertaining.

What do you think of Crews as champion? How long will you hold it? Let us know in the comments below.

