Brig retired from the army. General Anthony Tata, who was nominated to become Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy at the Department of Defense, promoted conspiracy theories that John Brennan, the former CIA Director, wanted to oust Trump from office and proposed a theory of Bogus conspiracy that Brennan sent an encrypted tweet to order Trump's 2018 assassination.

A Brennan spokesman declined to comment.

CNN obtained a letter that Tata sent to top members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Republican President Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma and Democrat Jack Reed of Rhode Island, who oversee his nomination, apologizing for his past Islamophobic tweets. He wrote: "I deeply regret the comments I made on social media several years ago" and that "my tweets were completely out of line."

"However, my regret has nothing to do with my nomination for the Under Secretary for Policy Defense. Rather, I have a lifetime of leadership in public service and a cadre of soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and mentors. and civilian protégés whom I disappointed with those comments, "Tata added in his letter, first reported on Saturday by The Hill.

If confirmed by the Senate, Tata would oversee Pentagon policy on everything from Afghanistan, China, Iran and Russia to nuclear deterrence and anti-missile defense policy. He would also closely advise the defense secretary on national security and support the Pentagon's budget and program decisions.

Tata's nomination comes as the White House seeks to install loyal key positions throughout the administration. His recently emerged remarks seem to mimic what the President and his allies have long maintained: that the "deep state" has tried to undermine the Trump presidency and that his opponents would rather see the country fail than see him succeed, without citing evidence specific.

The retired general also said that Obama's foreign policy "was born from the Jeremiah Wright school of hate America" ​​and that the former president had a "Weather Underground" philosophy, referring respectively to the former Obama pastor and the internal terrorist designated by the FBI. group born out of anti-war sentiment that bombed dozens of government buildings and institutions in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Pentagon referred CNN to the White House for comment. The White House supported Tata and referred CNN to an earlier statement defending the candidate last week.

"Anthony Tata, the President's exceptionally qualified candidate for Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, is a distinguished public servant whose career has brought him experience in planning, policy and operations both at home and abroad," a spokesman for CNN told CNN. the White House, Judd Deere. an email. "His education, background, and background have earned him bipartisan praise, and this media attempt to smear his reputation is disgusting. The White House supports the president's qualified candidate."

Tata did not respond to comment, but a source familiar with discussions of Tata's nomination told CNN that Tata is "pleased with the support he is receiving from White House and Defense Department teams and looks forward to speaking with the members of both parties as soon as possible. "

"He intends to convey his heartfelt regret for his previous comments in person or by phone and hopes to discuss the serious policy concerns facing the United States today," the source said.

A United States defense official confirmed that Tata still works as a senior adviser at the Pentagon.

Tata spread conspiracy theories that officials were trying to overthrow and assassinate Trump

Tata affirmed a series of conspiracy theories in her appearances on radio and television and on social media. In several media appearances, Tata attacked Brennan, the former CIA director in the Obama administration, as a "former communist" who "manipulated ISIS intelligence" for Obama in a 2016 podcast.

After Trump revoked Brennan's security clearance in August 2018, Tata told Fox News: "I believe John Brennan is a clear and present danger and threat to this nation. He supports the overthrow of this particular president and I needed to have access to it. " information revoked. "

In an appearance on the far-right OANN network in 2018, Tata also speculated that Brennan could be "allied with some foreign power" and that his tweets were helping Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he was eventually discovered to be somehow allied with some foreign power because what he's doing is promoting division. You look at his tweets, you look at what he says, and he's doing Putin's orders every day." On twitter. It is dividing this nation and trying to ossify the left against the right, "said Tata.

Tata went further in a May 2018 Tweet when he furthered his own conspiracy theory by claiming that Brennan used an encrypted tweet to order Trump's murder. After Brennan tweeted a quote from Cicero, Tata replied, "As incompetent as @JohnBrennan was as a #CIA analyst (failure at Khobar Towers), we must assume he knows about the spy trade. This is a sign to someone, somewhere place. Cicero was killed for political reasons. This is a clear threat against @POTUS. "

When a Twitter user questioned whether Tata was serious about her accusation, Tata replied "Totally. He's nervous. He ran the CIA. He's committed multiple crimes. He has the network to do what he threatens here."

The Twitter user then asked the retired general if Brennan's tweet was a signal for someone to assassinate the President. Tata replied "I think so. Why else would I randomly quote Cicero on a day when @realDonaldTrump requests an investigation of crimes involving him directly? Serious crimes: treason, sedition. He is a cowardly bureaucrat who was fortunate enough to powerful psn. I don't have the backbone for this. "

In a now-deleted tweet, Tata also used the hashtag "Clinton Body Count" to refer to the conspiracy that former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ordered the murders of his associates, and wrote that he expected the former attorney FBI Lisa Page did not encounter a "premature disappearance."

Tata also accused the Obamas of engaging in "borderline treacherous" behavior during Obama's presidential transition to Trump after they expressed dismay at a Trump presidency.

"So when you see President Obama on Comedy Central, digging up the President-elect, mocking him and talking about Russia. And you hear Michelle Obama on the Oprah show say for the first time in her life, she doesn't feel hope-" that's excessive. I mean, it's a betrayal to the limit to undermine the term, a peaceful transition of power, "Tata said in a December 2016 podcast.

He also claimed that Obama was an insurgent who attempted to undermine and overthrow American life in another December 2016 broadcast.

"He had the philosophy of Jeremiah Wright. He had the Weather Underground philosophy. And he had the whole insurgent philosophy of how to undermine American values ​​and the American way of life and American foreign policy, which he is effectively doing," Tata said, referring to the Underground Meteorological Organization, a radical militant group responsible for the bombings and other acts of political violence in the 1960s and 1970s. The FBI designated the organization as a domestic terrorist organization.

Tata also argued that opponents of Trump would rather see the president fail than succeed, often using extreme rhetoric. In 2018, Tata said: "I believe in my soul that Hillary Clinton and others would rather see a nuclear cloud over the United States than see Donald Trump succeed. I mean 100%."

"That we are so divided at this moment that the left wants, I would rather see the country burn, than succeed this president," he added.