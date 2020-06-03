The Top Pokémon to use in the Battle League

The Battle League is the place for players to test their combat skills. Here are the best Pokemon to take to Battle League on Pokemon Go.

The Battle League tests the skills of Pokémon Trainers in Pokemon go This guide will help players select the best Pokémon for the Battle League. Pokemon go It remains one of the largest mobile titles in the world. Since its release in 2016, the game has been continually updated with new features to explore, new Pokémon to capture, and new battle systems to dive into. The game was originally released with only the first 151 Pokémon available to capture, but now in 2020, the game has expanded its roster to Pokémon. Pokemon Black and White the fifth generation of Pokemon The game continues to slowly introduce new Pokemon to capture, swap, and fight similar to the main titles. Although, the game requires players to go outdoors and stand up to capture these creatures. A Battle League feature was introduced to the game a few months ago and pits two Pokemon Trainers against each other in battle. It is important to mention that while each Pokémon has its own value and strengths, not all Pokémon are cut from the same cloth. Certain Pokémon are simply stronger and can thrive in battle. This guide will help players select the best Pokémon when jumping into a Battle League battle.

Battle League works in much the same way as offline battles. Trainers select one of the three leagues and fight their Pokémon in a three-on-three battle. Casual players may consider that Pokémon with higher CP are better in combat. While that's understandable in some cases, certain Pokemon are simply more powerful even if they have a lower CP. Players will jump into 5 battles. This will help the game calibrate the player's skill level and for each victory, the player will unlock items like stardust. Although if the player is fighting, the game allows him to keep fighting until he wins a game. Many Pokémon players are likely to participate in the casual experience of catching Pokémon, without really focusing on the competitive aspect of the game. Although, there is a strong following of Pokémon trainers who want nothing more than to be the best trainer in the game. For players pursuing their goal, it is important to know which Pokémon are viable for battle and which Pokémon to avoid. Here are the best Pokémon for Battle League in Pokemon go

Best Pokémon for Pokémon Go Battle League: Armored Mewtwo

Not surprisingly, the most powerful Pokémon in the world in the Pokémon myth is also an excellent choice for Battle League. Armored Mewtwo was part of a promotional event to celebrate the launch of the Mewtwo Strikes Back remake that launched last year. Regular Mewtwo goes in and out of raids every now and then, so be sure to keep track of when it shows up again. Not only is he tanky, but he also knows Psystrike, one of the strongest psychic moves in the game. However, confusion is an excellent alternative, as it flies into combat very quickly, causing small but rapid damage.

Best Pokemon for the Pokémon Go Battle League: Giratina

Giratina can come in two different forms, the original form or the altered form. Both are extremely powerful and work wonders in higher league battles. For this set of Pokémon moves, players will want Dragon Claw or Shadow Claw for the quick attack and Dragon Breath for the charged move. Alternatively, if the player has selected Dragon Claw, having Ancient Power is an excellent second choice for charged movement for greater versatility in battle. This is another Pokemon that comes and goes from raids every few months, so stay tuned when I return.

Best Pokemon for the Pokémon Go Battle League: Swampert

The first non-legendary Pokémon on the list. Swampert is not only a fan favorite but also incredibly powerful for Battle League. If he was lucky / played during Mudkip Community Day, trainers who captured a Mudkip could turn him into a Swampert with Hydro Cannon, an incredibly powerful water-type move. However, having a Swampert with Earthquake or Sludge Wave is a great alternative. It is quite a chunky Pokémon and really only fights when fighting grass types.

Best Pokemon for the Pokémon Go Battle League: Charizard

Another fan favorite and a great option if players participated in Charmander Community Day. When it evolved during that time, players were able to obtain a Charizard with Blast Burn, one of the strongest fire-type moves in the game. Charizard fights immensely when facing off against rock-type Pokémon, so keep that in mind when sending him into battle. Alternatively, players could get a Charizard with Fire Spin and Overheat instead of Blast Burn.

Best Pokemon for the Pokemon Go Battle League: Gyarados

Obtaining a Gyarados is nothing but a hassle. Not only is it nearly impossible to obtain one through exchanges, but players will also have to grind over 400 Magikarp candy to evolve it. Make sure to check Magikarp's affinity to get the most out of his stats as he evolves. Hydro Pump is ideal for loaded movement, while Outrage is ideal for faster damage. Its only weaknesses are electrical and rock (electricity really makes it suffer 4 times more effective).

the Pokemon go Battle League adds a surprising level of variety for combat in Pokemon go. Catching Pokémon is pretty simple and trading with friends has very small hoops to overcome. The battle is where coaches can put their skills to the fullest to be the best coach on earth. The Pokemon Company even had a special Pokemon go Battle League tournament during their national events where coaches travel from all over the world to fight. However, events have been completely paralyzed with the world that is currently going through a pandemic. While not as exciting as the video games and anime present, the message remains the same, the most dedicated trainer and the strongest Pokemon to be named Pokemon Master from around the world.

Pokemon go It is now available on iOS and Android.

