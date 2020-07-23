The top US diplomat in the UK has the support of the State Department amid reports that he made "sexist and racist" comments.

The State Department is behind the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Woody Johnson, amid reports that he made "sexist, racist" and "cringeworthy" comments.

In a statement to Fox News, the State Department spokesman said Johnson is a "valuable member of the team" and that he "has led the UK Mission in an honorable and professional manner."

"We support Ambassador Johnson and look forward to his continuing to ensure that our special relationship with the UK is strong," the department said.

Woody was criticized on Wednesday amid reports that the allegations against him were under investigation by the State Department inspector general, including claims that he was working to advance President Trump's business interests in the UK.

On Wednesday, Johnson, who is also the billionaire owner of the New York Jets soccer franchise, took to Twitter to deny the allegations. He also rejected reports that he tried to use his post to persuade local politicians to bring the British Open Championship golf tournament to Trump's Turnberry course in Scotland.

"I have followed the ethical standards and requirements of my office at all times," said Johnson. "These false claims of callous comments about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding history and values."

Trump denied talking to Johnson about moving the big golf tournament to his field during a press conference on Wednesday.

"No, I never spoke to Woody Johnson about it, about Turnberry," the president told reporters. "Turnberry is a highly respected course, as you know, one of the best in the world. And I read it. I read a story about it today. I never spoke to Woody Johnson about it."