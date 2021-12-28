Macbeth is a well-known story of murder and betrayal by the great Shakespear. After reading the play ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, one may wonder how it would be portrayed on screen. To answer this question, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ movie is recreated in 2021 by Joel Coen.

If you don’t know about the story, here it is.

The story is about a Scottish lord, Macbeth, and his wife, Lady Macbeth. They would go to any length to gain power and fulfill their dreams. One day the king and queen were visited by three witches. They prophesized that Macbeth would soon become the king of Scotland. Drunk with pride and hungry for power and fame, Macbeth and his wife plan a murderous scheme to bring about the prophecy in reality.

What would be special about The Tragedy of Macbeth?

Although many adaptations have been produced in the past, this new movie by Joel Coen has more great visuals that bring the whole play to reality. The movie is very faithful to the original play, so fans of Shakespeare will not be disappointed. The acting is superb and the sets are just beautiful. If you’re looking for a great adaptation then ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, should be your first choice. However, it is not just for fans of Shakespeare. The movie is exciting and thrilling, with many battle scenes that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Macbeth is a fascinating character and this movie does him justice. So if you’re looking for an interesting historical drama then ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, will not disappoint. In ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ we can see how ambition and wrath take over a man who was once very noble and honorable. It is the story of a good man who turns evil and causes much death along his way to power.

The Tragedy of Macbeth — "O, full of scorpions is my mind" Teaser (2022) Denzel Washington pic.twitter.com/GN8UxCtUjg — Movie Trailers (@MovieTheater_) December 21, 2021

Who will be seen in The Tragedy of Macbeth?

The movie will be starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in lead roles. Denzel Washington will play Lord Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. Other prominent artists include:

Kathryn Hunter as the witches

Corey Hawkins as Macduff

Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan

Harry Melling as Malcolm

Bertie Carvel as Banquo

Alex Hassell as Ross

Moses Ingram as Lady Macduff

Where and when is The Tragedy of Macbeth going to release?

The Tragedy of Macbeth is going to release on Apple TV+’s original film on January 14, 2022. You can watch the show on Apple TV+ mobile app and web.

What is the cast saying about The Tragedy of Macbeth?

The cast is very excited about the movie. Denzel Washington said, “Shakespeare is one of my favorite authors and to be able to work on a project like this with some of the best in the business is truly an honor.” Frances McDormand also had great things to say about the project, “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ and look forward to bringing this epic story from the page to life on Apple TV+. This project is an opportunity for me as well, working with these amazing filmmakers. “Director Joel Coen said, “I’ve always loved ‘Macbeth’ and to be able to tell this story in a new way with these amazing actors is incredibly exciting. ”Kathryn Hunter is also saying that “Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’ is one of the great tragedies and I am delighted to be working on this new adaptation for Apple TV+. It is particularly exciting to be in the company of such an illustrious cast. ”

Why will people like The Tragedy of Macbeth?

There are many reasons why people will enjoy ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ movie. The cast is amazing and the story is compelling. This will be a great opportunity to see Shakespeare brought to life in a new way. Fans of the Coen brothers and Kathryn Hunter will not want to miss this! The new adaptation has great visuals that will give depth to the original story. ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth ’ by William Shakespeare is being turned into a movie for Apple TV+ and the cast has been announced. “I am delighted to be working with such an illustrious set on ‘Macbeth’, ” director Joel Coen said in a statement. “It’s particularly exciting to be working with such a talented young cast.” So, mark out January 14, 2022, on your calendars so you cannot miss the release.