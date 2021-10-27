The Tragedy of Macbeth is a film that will blow you away. If you are looking for an epic, this is it. It’s not the type of film where the protagonist conquers all their challenges. And ends up living happily ever after. Instead, there are many obstacles to overcome here, including betrayals. The bleak tone creates a sense of realism that makes this movie very powerful!

The upcoming movie is written and directed by Joel Coen. Here, we have enlisted a few updates about the upcoming movie.

The Tragedy of Macbeth Releasing Worldwide Soon

Although, the movie has already been released at the 2021 New York Film Festival on September 24, 2021. The movie had been praised for its bleak tone and Denzel Washington’s performance.

Next, the movie is scheduled for a limited release in theaters on December 25, 2021. Later, the movie will be streaming on Apple TV+ beginning January 14, 2022.

This time, Joel Coen has come up with an adaptation which he wrote and directed himself. Alongside Frances McDormand serves as producer for this film.

The Crew of The Tragedy of Macbeth is Listed Below

The Tragedy of Macbeth is an upcoming 2021 American drama film written, directed by Joel Coen. Moreover, it stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, and Bert in significant roles.

Denzel Washington is expected to give a fine performance as usual! The actor has received two Golden Globe Awards. Denzel Washington will be featuring as Lord Macbeth, Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, and Corey Hawkins as Macduff.

In addition, Brendan Gleeson stars as King Duncan, Harry Melling as Malcolm, Bertie Carvel as Banquo, and Kathryn Hunter as the witches. The film will also have Moses Ingram as Lady Macduff, Ralph Ineson as The Captain, Brian Thompson as Young Murderer, and Sean Patrick Thomas as Monteith.

We will also see Alex Hassell as Ross, Stephen Root as The Porter, and Richard Short as Siward. The viewers must be very excited to see the film.

What will be the Plotline of the Upcoming Movie?

The Tragedy of Macbeth is based on a famous tragedy written by Shakespeare. The viewers will see how the lives of three witches change one man’s life forever.

Macbeth, Lord Macbeth, and Lady Macbeth are all characters in this film. As well as other important figures like Duncan, Malcolm, Banquo, and the Three Witches. This movie has an incredibly set background to create a suitable atmosphere.

Moreover, it tells a story about an ambitious man who lets his hunger for power override all other things, such as love or loyalty. His thirst results in him engaging in many heinous acts to achieve this goal until it destroys his life and those around him.

Nevertheless, the spoilers have made the movie more interesting to watch. Also, watch the trailer of the film that has been released on YouTube.