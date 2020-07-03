The tragic charm of the bus & # 39; Into the Wild & # 39; Alaska

(CNN) – Fairbanks Bus 142. You have probably read about this, seen its replica on a movie screen, or recognized one of its most striking nicknames.

The magic bus.

The bus "Into the Wild".

Or just the bus.

Until recently, the iconic 1940s International Harvester with green and white roofs was parked in a wooded clearing along a riverbank, molding itself into a remote patch of Alaska's interior as a result of a very wrong turn.

It was there for almost 60 years, the most unlikely retired public transit vehicle in The Last Frontier state to appeal to a single stray passenger, let alone find literary and film fame, a residual stream of visitors from around the world, groups dedicated Facebook and good faith. Monument status.

A construction company transported it to the desert in the early 1960s as a rural refuge during a short-lived highway project along the Stampede Trail, the bus would soon be abandoned and forgotten on the other side of a swampy patch drenched in River. Public wilderness that primarily attracts local moose and hunters just outside Denali National Park, about 30 miles from the nearest royal highway of any kind.

The closest town, Healy, was 40 kilometers from the bus, while the eagle flies. Presumably, this leafy clearing in the middle of nowhere would be the last stop on bus 142.

Adventurer Eddie Habeck visited the bus in 2012. Eddie Habeck

The bus takes an unlikely turn.

That was where the bus sat in the spring of 1992, when Christopher McCandless, a 24-year-old nomadic free spirit, bumped into him as he headed alone to the Alaskan wilderness along the wet and rugged Stampede trail, outfitted with a bag. of rice, a Remington rifle. , a stack of books and a maverick thirst for freedom and adventure.

By taking refuge inside the bus, McCandless would live off the land, write down his thoughts, and survive insanely alone in nature for almost four months before being trapped by an impassable river, falling ill and dying, presumably from starvation, on the bus that same summer . .

That's where the bus sat in 1996, when Jon Krakauer's hit chronicle "Into the Wild" would meticulously chart McCandless's two-year journey of self-discovery across the country to its tragic and untimely end.

That's where the bus sat in 2007 with the release of an upcoming film adaptation, wowing an even wider audience, which includes at least two dedicated Facebook groups, now with thousands of members.

The Alaska Army National Guard removed bus 142 from the Stampede Trail on June 18, 2020. Sgt Seth LaCount / Alaska National Guard / AP

That's where the bus would soon welcome hundreds of annual pilgrims from around the world, cruising miles of muddy trails, wading through glacial rivers, and wading through waist-high beaver ponds to pay tribute to the legendary deceased bus dweller and follow in his footsteps . .

Visitors would routinely get into trouble: stuck, cold, injured, or worse. Last year, a bus hiker drowned while trying to cross the fast and icy Teklanika River, crossing the Stampede Trail between civilization and the bus. Another hiker died trying to cross the river in 2010.

That's where the bus stayed until a National Guard Chinook helicopter abruptly transported it on June 18 and transported it to safety. Long regarded as a dangerous draw, the bus would be removed in coordination with the Department of Natural Resources in the interest of public safety.

Fairbanks bus 142 is gone.

The bus has disappeared but its mystique lives on.

Persistent views on what drew so many people to his rusty helmet (hazard aside) should remain indefinitely.

"I think it became his own pilgrimage with obvious ties to McCandless and what he was looking for, and perhaps more broadly the idea of ​​being in the wilderness," says Paul Twardock, professor of outdoor studies at the University of Alaska. Pacific, who has led undergraduates to the bus.

"There is definitely something in that place that resonates particularly with young people," adds Twardock. "Visiting the bus probably helped them connect those abstract themes and resonant ideas of & # 39; Into the Wild & # 39; into something tangible and concrete."

Another attraction to the site may simply be the challenge of reaching it.

"It's not exactly like visiting an average monument," says Twardock. "It's Alaska. It's big, remote, and potentially dangerous. It's in an area where a little mistake can be a big problem. All of that can be rewarding if you get on the bus."

Eddie Habeck has tried to get to the bus twice. He did so on his first attempt and returned on the second. Eddie Habeck

A nearly 20-mile hike from an unmarked trail through a mixed spruce and muskeg forest with risky river crossings and casual encounters with moose and grizzly bears anytime, the flat ride from Stampede Trail to the bus seems much friendlier on a map.

"I heard it could be dangerous, especially going alone," says Vermont-based adventurer Eddie Habeck, who immersed himself in research and preparation before flying around the country to find the bus eight years ago. "But I love challenges, I've always been fascinated by Alaska, and when I clicked this is where 'Into the Wild' happened it made me want to do it even more.

"I read the book, read blogs, reviewed YouTube videos, studied the journey from all angles before deciding to make an attempt to get out and really experience it. I was definitely too prepared."

Pushing through hell and high water

Overpreparation turned out to be a good thing, especially when meeting the traveling albatross, the Teklanika River, which runs through the Stampede trail and can fly to impassable levels in a matter of hours during the warmer months.

It's the river Krakauer describes in McCandless's "Into the Wild" as "Rubicon," preventing it from returning along the route it had easily entered in early spring.

Upon arriving at the bus after a gentle wading down the river and a quick six and a half hour walk, Habeck was hit by one thing as he entered the forest clearing and spotted the famous bus.

"It was the incredible tranquility of the place that caught me," he says. "That is what I still have in my head to this day after all the preparation work, flying around the country, walking 18 and a half kilometers, diving into a terrifying river and entering this small clearing."

The bus was airlifted in the interest of public safety. Alaska Department of Natural Resources / Getty Images

Leaving all the sand and tranquility aside, what was the real appeal of pushing through hell and water to this place?

"Some of us have this dream of what it would be like to completely remove ourselves from society because it seems very attractive, maybe even romantic, and to be freed from all the usual limitations of normal life," explains Habeck, who would be sleeping on the bus that night.

"I think a lot of the people who gravitate to this story and this place are probably trying to take just a little piece of it."

A few hours after arriving on the bus, Habeck's peaceful silence was interrupted by an off-road vehicle screeching into the clearing from nowhere. For a moment, he was nervous, wondering if a bad scene from movie B had just arrived. Then the stranger appeared in cordial Alaska form.

"Hi, I'm Dusty. Do you want beer?"

Eight years later, Habeck and Dusty are still friends to this day.

"It would have been horrible to die on my first day of marriage"

"Happiness is only real when it is shared." It is perhaps Christopher McCandless' most famous line among thousands of reflections in his diaries. Paradoxically, visitors scribble all over the interior of the bus in the same place where the lonely traveler spent his last months in absolute solitude.

"It's my favorite quote from him," says Habeck, "and he's right."

Habeck found his solo trip to the bus so shocking that he would return to the Stampede Trail two years later to share the happy experience with his wife on their honeymoon. They reached the Teklanika River.

"We were about 10 miles along the trail and the Tek was furious," recalls Habeck, who joined hands with his girlfriend and crossed a third before deciding to return. "The river was too powerful. It would have been horrible to die on my first day of marriage."

Habeck and his wife turned around before reaching the bus due to the mighty Teklanika River. Eddie Habeck

Recently, Alaskan Ian Borowski, 22, and his friend Shane, braved an even braver unofficial route to the bus, the two approached from Denali National Park, walked through a mountain pass, and paddled 10 turbulent miles along the way. long Teklanika. I river in small portable rafts before traveling another eight miles along the Stampede Trail to bus 142, just days before it was unexpectedly airlifted.

"Denali National Park is generally closed to drivers, but with the coronavirus there are almost no tourists there, so they decided to let people drive," says Borowski. "We saw it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do this packaging adventure and head to the bus. I had no idea that he would be leaving just over a week later."

Given the water levels, Borowski is pretty sure they were the last two visitors to Bus 142.

His short YouTube video of the entire experience quotes Christopher McCandless' words as the guiding principle of the journey: "The basic core of a man's living spirit is his passion for adventure."

"Those ideals are something that also seems true to me," says Borowski in his video. "And I think those ideals are why so many people relate to Chris and why this story has spread everywhere."

Rescues "can be really heavy for us"

Others, including many locals, see it differently.

"My personal opinion is that it's probably a good thing that the bus is gone now, even if it doesn't stop everyone from getting out," says BJ Keith, a Healy-based nature lover who has brought people to the site throughout of the years. , including "Into the Wild" actor Emile Hirsch during the production of the film.

"I understand the appeal of going out into nature and all that, but those things can easily be idealized by people who don't really understand reality," Keith said.

"I certainly have taken a lot of people off that path," says another Healy local, a hunter and nature lover who did not want his name published. "Mainly out-of-state people who read the book or watched the movie and want to go out and feel the experience or whatever without having a clue what they're really getting into. In my opinion, I don't know why they did such a great thing. about all that history. It just never made any sense to me. "

Official rescues along the Stampede Trail are coordinated, conducted, and counted by Alaska State Soldiers. Most years they see at least some helicopter evacuations. Most unofficial rescues that are not reported or require air evacuation are handled independently by the surrounding local community, faced with finding and removing hikers on the ground when they receive the call.

"That's the majority of search and rescue and it can be really burdensome for us," says Brad Randall, head of the Healy-based Tri-Valley Fire Department. "I am fascinated by people with the book and the movie, and how it was portrayed and interpreted, I mean, it is what it is, but people who need to retrace the steps Chris went through must know the real risks and responsibilities of dressing up. others when they suddenly feel cold, hungry, hurt, stuck and totally unprepared. "

Visitors can still try the & # 39; Into the Wild & # 39; experience

Visits to the site now without buses are currently hampered by dangerously high river levels and very low summer tourism in the area and neighboring Denali National Park due to the coronavirus.

Travelers and "Into the Wild" enthusiasts who are still drawn to experiencing at least part of the route in a few hours risk-free without getting their feet wet can opt for a half-day excursion with a local provider.

"It is still interesting for people, including those who are not great hikers, to experience part of the Stampede Trail, hear about its full story, and get an idea of ​​Chris's journey and how it entered," says Jordan Heckley, founder from the Healy-based Stampede Tours, which takes SUV trips along the first five miles of the trail from the trailhead to the Savage River.

"Personally, I think it is a shame the bus has simply been removed like this without any real discussion or open debate, apart from a public hearing at the municipal level that no one really knew about," adds Heckley. "At the end of the day, it is part of our history, thousands of people reached it safely and made the most of it. In that sense, I think it is a loss."

Heckley hopes the bus will eventually reappear somewhere.

"Maybe like a museum exhibit," he says. "I think people should still have a chance to see it and appreciate whatever it is that represents them."

Meanwhile, visitors to the area can pay a semi-tribute to Bus 142 by boarding its near-famous replica parked alongside pine trees in front of Healy's 49th State Brewing Company, where the legendary vehicle from the movie "Into the Wild" is located. remains safely parked.

At least for the indefinite future.

