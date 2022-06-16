ABC Family released a trailer for “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” on Tuesday. The third season of the hit series continues to explore the five friends’ fears and traumas, including the death of their Queen Bee Alison’s (Sasha Pieterse) best friend Maya (Bianca Lawson). The lives of the teenage Pretty Little Liars are anything but normal. Lies and twists lurk around every corner, as Aria (Lucy Hale), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Hanna (Ashley Benson), and Emily (Shay Mitchell) try to avoid the clutches of their haunted pasts. In this riveting new chapter of “Pretty Little Liars”, the team is forced to face a shocking truth that could change their lives forever.

Introduction to the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Everything in Rosewood is not as it seems. Beautiful people and charismatic teenagers with perfect lives seem to be the rule of the day, but that’s only half of what defines them. The other half is deep secrets and lies buried beneath a facade of perfection that even they don’t know about their true selves. In Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, readers are drawn into a world where everyone has something to hide–and someone willing to uncover it for them.

Everything in Rosewood seems perfect. Perfect houses, perfect parents, perfect money, flawless Anglo-Saxon good looks, and pristine beauty. But everyone in Rosewood is hiding something–or so it seems. Five girls from the wealthiest college in the country are suddenly found dead and missing their tongues. Police finally solve the crime: strangulation with a ligature.

Names of the characters in the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Chandler Kinney as Tabitha ‘Tabby’ Hayworth

Jonathan Wieber as Core, Millwood High Student

Catherine Gambeski as Millwood High Student

Alexis Garrity as Millwood High Student

Alexander Chaplin as Steve

Bailee Madison as Imogen

Jordan Gonzalez as Ash

Daniela Rosario as Millwood High Student

Michael Mayo as Core, Millwood Jock

Amelia Sasson as Millwood High Student

Lilla Crawford as Sandy

Cheyenne Pater as Millwood High Student

Robert Loftus as Carnival Attendee

Gabriella Pizzolo as Angela Waters

Ava DeMary as Teen Davie

Sarah-Anne Martinez as Teen Marjorie Olivari

Kristen Maxwell as Teen Sidney

Eric Johnson as Sheriff Beasley

The storyline of the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a popular book that has been written by Sara Shepard and it is the seventh novel in the Pretty Little Liars. The story begins when Spencer Hastings, Hanna Marin, Aria Montgomery, Emily Fields, and Alison DiLaurentis are each given an invitation to meet at Rosewood High School’s 10-year reunion. Their former classmate, Ian Thomas, is back in town, and it seems like he has been released from his mental hospital stay at Radley Sanitarium.

Although their time in school flew by, their recent troubles make the girls realize that they have lost touch with one another. The girls are slowly starting to put their lives back together as they begin to face the ghosts of the past they had tried so hard to run away from.

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spin-Off Seems Extremely Scary

Pretty Little Liars is such a huge hit show that it was only a matter of time before the powers-that-be decided to make a spin-off. But even diehard fans may have been surprised when they found out this new show would be about the twin sisters, Jenna and Courtney. The only thing is, it doesn’t follow what happened on Pretty Little Liars. Instead, it’s a prequel series set in the 90s. The spin-off is called Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and it all takes place at Beacon Heights University in Oregon, where one of the twin sisters (Jenna) was the mean queen bee and was terrorizing everyone on campus. But when she goes missing, everyone starts to point fingers and everyone has a theory about what happened.

So, what do you think about the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?