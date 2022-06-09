You might not have even heard of the anime series Cyberpunk: Edge Runners, but we assure you it’s something worth checking out! If you haven’t seen it yet, below is the trailer for the show which was released back in October. The show follows a group of hackers who use their computer skills to take down nefarious corporations. They have all sorts of cool gadgets and then go on missions that range from anything like retrieval to revenge.

Introduction to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The first thing to know about Cyberpunk is that it has absolutely nothing to do with the outdated definition of “hacking” – no screen-tapping here. In the Cyberpunk universe, corporations and governments are controlled by global mega corporations who in turn have a tight grip on the world’s most valuable commodity: data.

Data is what makes the world run; data is also what gives power to those who control it. It’s also the greatest weapon of mass destruction in existence, and anyone with access to it can wreak havoc on the world.

Names of the characters in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Panam Palmer

Johnny Silverhand

Kerry Eurodyne

Rogue Amendiares

The storyline of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The world is a dark and dangerous place where megacorporations rule the lives of billions of humans and cyborgs. This dystopian reality makes for an interesting, fast-paced setting that is impossible to put down. Set in this techno-future, what’s better than cyberpunk?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners! This online role playing game has players racing through this cyberpunk world as one of five characters with their own unique attributes, skills, gear and story line. The story begins in 2020 Tokyo, where a businessman wakes up in a strange place with no memory of who he is or why he was there. Over time, he remembers that his name was Daniel “Dune” Lurton and that is why he has arrived in this strange place.

His memory of the last week also returns to him with the image of an old friend named James L. “J.L.” Bartlett, who asked Dune to join him on a trip to find the lost city of Edgerunners. The man’s memories of every day from this point on are hazy and are colored by what he remembers of his past. He remembers the previous night at a club where he met several women in a lavish party, but suddenly blacked out without explanation during the celebration. He also recalls his last meeting with J.L.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming Netflix anime show Cyberpunk: Edgerunners looks awesome

Anime has offered psychologists a way to explore the workings of human identity and self-definition. As Mirror, Mirror suggests, we are who we see ourselves to be in ourselves or others. ‘Cyberpunk is our mirror,’ says Hank. The origin of the word ‘Cyberpunk’ is unclear; it is generally attributed to science fiction author Bruce Bethke, who coined the term in his 1982 novel ‘Cyberpunks’. Cyberpunk as a genre has often been defined against the backdrop of real-world social and technological trends, particularly the emergence of high technology in daily life.

So, what do you think about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?