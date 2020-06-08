The tropical depression Cristóbal is moving inland, but the threat of flooding is far from over

The flood threat will be a major concern for the next two to three days. Flood warnings and alerts span thousands of miles, from the Gulf Coast to Wisconsin, and include more than 15 million people.

According to the National Hurricane Center, "Flash floods and new and renewed flooding are possible in rivers, especially when heavier rains occur on parts of the Gulf Coast through the Mississippi River Valley."

The biggest flash flood threats will be in the next 24 hours in the Mississippi River Valley and will spread through the Ozarks in Arkansas and Missouri. According to the National Hurricane Center, some of these areas could see 10 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of up to 15 inches. Many times the rain bands produced by tropical systems will be installed in the same area, causing continuous rain for hours, causing life-threatening flash floods.