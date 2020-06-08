The tropical depression Cristóbal is moving inland, but the threat of flooding is far from over

The flood threat will be a major concern for the next two to three days. Flood warnings and alerts span thousands of miles, from the Gulf Coast to Wisconsin, and include more than 15 million people.
According to the National Hurricane Center, "Flash floods and new and renewed flooding are possible in rivers, especially when heavier rains occur on parts of the Gulf Coast through the Mississippi River Valley."
The biggest flash flood threats will be in the next 24 hours in the Mississippi River Valley and will spread through the Ozarks in Arkansas and Missouri. According to the National Hurricane Center, some of these areas could see 10 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of up to 15 inches. Many times the rain bands produced by tropical systems will be installed in the same area, causing continuous rain for hours, causing life-threatening flash floods.
"Inland flooding has caused more deaths in the past 30 years from hurricanes and tropical storms in the US than any other threat. Although wind speed and storm surge are significant, and they receive many headlines, Flash floods from heavy rains associated with the storm's rainbands impact more people and spread over a much larger area, "said CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.
Christopher will be able to get further north in the next 24 to 36 hours than most tropical systems can get without being absorbed by another non-tropical climate system. This is thanks to a high pressure ridge over the center of the USA. USA, which allows Christopher to move well inland while maintaining his tropical state.
Christopher will eventually lose its tropical characteristics in the coming days as it interacts with a cold front advancing in the Upper Midwest. Miller said. "Winds will pick up again, even though the storm will no longer be 'tropical'. Winds could hit 50 mph in parts of the Great Lakes and Canada in the middle of the week. So So much, although Christopher will no longer be a tropical storm, it will continue to be formidable. "
Christopher made landfall Sunday night around 5 p.m. local time between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Grand Isle, Louisiana.