The tropical system is likely to bring heavy rains and winds along the east coast; Severe Weather Impacts the Midwest

A disturbed weather area located off the Carolinas coast on Thursday morning is setting the stage for a rain event across the mid-Atlantic and northeast coast until the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said the low-pressure area about 50 miles east of Wilmington, North Carolina, is "being better defined."

The rains and thunderstorms associated with the low pressure are still disorganized in the ocean, but NHC forecasters said there is now an 80 percent chance that the system will become a tropical or subtropical cyclone by Friday.

If it becomes a named storm, it would be the sixth of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and would be named "Fay."

The very warm sea temperatures of the Gulf Stream should help with this development.

Regardless of whether or not this becomes Fay, the areas near and north of the runway must prepare for the weather as the system moves north.

There are likely to be heavy rains that could trigger flooding and gusty winds along the east coast from the Mid-Atlantic to New England through Saturday.

The NHC said a Hurricane Hunter Air Force Reserve aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system sometime Thursday, if necessary.

First hurricane forecast in the Eastern Pacific

Meanwhile, away from Mexico, tropical storm Cristina is forecast to become the first hurricane of the Eastern Pacific season on Thursday.

While it may be the first hurricane in the Pacific this season, the storm will not be a threat to land as it will move northwest into the open ocean.

Active day of severe weather throughout the Midwest

Wednesday was an active day with severe storms, including tornadoes in various states.

More of the same will arrive Thursday in the central US and Midwest. Flash floods locally will also be possible in isolated areas.

This system will move to the Great Lakes and the Midwest on Friday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms as the extreme heat that has been in place for several days cools off.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also appear along a frontier boundary that stretches from East Texas along the Gulf Coast and down to the Atlantic coast.

The warm and humid climate continues throughout the east, the west warms

While some cooler temperatures will carry over to the Upper Midwest on Thursday, much of the eastern Great Lakes and the interior northeast will see another warm and humid afternoon.

Heat warnings extend throughout the east, while excessive heat warnings are in place in the southwest.

High temperatures over western Texas and eastern New Mexico will reach record levels on Thursday.

The southwestern desert will see afternoon temperatures in the 110 degree range.

By Friday, we'll see the Southwest start another stretch of extreme heat that will continue through the weekend.