The Trouble with the Events of the Trump Pandemic Era

Still, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have continued to hold public events. Staffing and preparing before any presidential event is complex, even without the pandemic. But now, when the President or Vice President is on the move, he puts his staff and guests at greater risk.

After the Trump rally in Tulsa, eight campaign staff members and two Secret Service agents who were at the scene of the rally tested positive for coronavirus. The rest of Trump's campaign staff who attended in quarantine the following week.

Then, before an event in Arizona, eight Secret Service agents assigned to Pence's details tested positive for coronavirus just before Pence was scheduled to travel there. The trip was delayed by a day to exchange sick agents for healthy ones.

Herman Cain, 2012 presidential candidate and Black Voices co-chair for Trump, also attended the Trump rally in Tulsa (and was photographed without a mask). He subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and experienced symptoms so severe that he was hospitalized last week, although Cain's spokesman said it was impossible to know if Cain contracted the virus at the rally.