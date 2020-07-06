The Trouble with the Events of the Trump Pandemic Era

Still, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have continued to hold public events. Staffing and preparing before any presidential event is complex, even without the pandemic. But now, when the President or Vice President is on the move, he puts his staff and guests at greater risk.
After the Trump rally in Tulsa, eight campaign staff members and two Secret Service agents who were at the scene of the rally tested positive for coronavirus. The rest of Trump's campaign staff who attended in quarantine the following week.
Then, before an event in Arizona, eight Secret Service agents assigned to Pence's details tested positive for coronavirus just before Pence was scheduled to travel there. The trip was delayed by a day to exchange sick agents for healthy ones.
Herman Cain, 2012 presidential candidate and Black Voices co-chair for Trump, also attended the Trump rally in Tulsa (and was photographed without a mask). He subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and experienced symptoms so severe that he was hospitalized last week, although Cain's spokesman said it was impossible to know if Cain contracted the virus at the rally.
Friday, before the celebration of the day before Trump's independence on Mt. Rushmore, Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle, one of the main fundraisers for the Trump campaign and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., attended both the Tulsa rally and Trump's visit to an Arizona megachurch.
And only an exposure to the coronavirus can send shock waves. Montana Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte suspended the campaign in person over his candidacy for governor in the state after his wife and running mate attended an event with Guilfoyle.
Despite all of that, Trump has another campaign event on file. Heading to New Hampshire this weekend for a rally at Portsmouth International Airport. The crowd will be inside the plane's hangar and may overflow on the runway.
The granite state is one of the few states with a decrease in coronavirus cases. Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said today that he would wear a mask to greet Trump and that "it is imperative that people who attend the rally wear masks."
Point: The upcoming Trump rally remains risky for those involved, even though cases are declining in New Hampshire.