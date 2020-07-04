The true cost of a new confrontation with China (opinion)

This cartoonish depiction of villainy could be dismissed as campaign season hyperbole if it did not inform actual policy proposals. And if lawmakers wanted to find the most wasteful, counterproductive, and inflammatory way to confront China, they couldn't do much better than the recently proposed Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI), a multi-billion dollar defense spending initiative. intended to counter China's rise.

Misunderstood as it is, this set of hypersonic weapons, anti-missile defense equipment and other force projection tools enjoys bipartisan support and was recently included in the marking of the Senate Armed Service Committee of the National Defense Authorization Act ( NDAA).

So far, much of the "New Cold War" flair directed at China has been simply rhetorical. The United States has not substantially increased its troop levels in East Asia as it did in Eastern Europe, during the actual Cold War. There have been no clandestine efforts in recent times to overthrow the nasty leaders in South Asia, as there once was in Latin America (as far as we know).

But this new initiative could be a game changer. Representative Mac Thornberry of Texas, the top Republican on the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, insists that "it is time to put our money where our mouth is." Given the appetite in the mouth for armed conflict in recent decades, this is a horrible idea.

The financial costs of the IDP are significant, but so are the costs of further confrontation with China, as are the costs of launching another military effort that lacks the support of the American public. Eurasia Group Foundation surveys show that a large majority of US respondents support reducing the US military presence in Asia, not increasing it.

How much money are we talking about in this proposed build?

If the Senate Armed Services Committee gets its way, the plan will cost nearly $ 7 billion in the next two years and billions more in the coming years. To lawmakers spending money on the existing $ 738 billion Pentagon budget, which exceeds the levels reached during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, $ 7 billion may look like peanuts, but it is real money.

It would not be money well spent. The POI is wrong and unnecessary. America's current military might, which also exceeds the peak of Reagan's build-up of the 1980s, is more than enough to address any military challenge posed by China. The United States spends two and a half times more than China on its military, and there is no evidence that China has an ambition to match or replace its global military machinery. China has advanced in military technology and has raised concerns among analysts with its firm claims about the islands, waters and airspace around it, but the fact is that China has enough problems at home. One analyst suggests that half of China's military is dedicated to border or internal security, limiting its ability to project power beyond its borders.

Throwing more money at military confrontational tools is not only a waste of resources, but it probably invites backtracking. A major military build-up in East Asia would unnecessarily antagonize China at a time when cooperation with Beijing should be the focus, as it is clearly necessary to address the global recession, current and future pandemics, and climate change.

Cooperation on these issues should not prevent strong opposition to China's human rights abuses and its repression in Hong Kong. But a military build-up will not help the United States progress on those fronts. And it could deter American allies in Asia from building their own defenses, which could ultimately help China expand in the region.

The IDP's plans to increase America's anti-missile defense capabilities in East Asia are particularly alarming. Despite their benign name, anti-missile defense systems are destabilizing weapons. They undermine the logic of deterrence by allowing a nation to launch an attack with less fear of a retaliatory attack. China opposed a 2017 effort to put up an anti-missile defense system in South Korea, fearing it could be used to increase the capabilities of the United States to attack China's own retaliatory missiles rather than defend against Korean attacks. from North. They are staggeringly ineffective, too. A former head of the Pentagon's operational testing and evaluation office testified of the tests on anti-missile defense systems, "These tests are written for success, and what has surprised me is that many of them have failed."

Washington may view its actions as defensive, but China is likely to view US efforts to increase anti-missile defense capabilities as precursors to attacks against its interests. For starters, Chinese leaders will view IDP plans to improve "expeditionary airfield and port infrastructure" as a way for the United States to carry out extended military campaigns in its backyard. This perception probably extends to ordinary Chinese. According to a study by the Eurasia Group Foundation, the only thing that would make American-style democracy more attractive to Chinese citizens is if "America's foreign policy was more moderate."

Unfortunately, the current political climate does not bode well for de-escalation. Internal political factors drive policies on both sides of the Pacific. China's provocative rhetoric towards the US may be designed more to placate or provoke domestic audiences than to signal real political movements in security, trade and the environment. And during a year of presidential elections in the US, when criticizing China is a perennial campaign strategy of both political parties, President Trump's harsh rhetoric is likely to fuel his political base. And the Biden campaign criticized the president for not being tough enough on China.

However, the American public has little appetite for this escalation. The leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee say the Pacific Deterrence Initiative "will send a strong signal to the Chinese Communist Party that the American people are committed to defending American interests in the Indo-Pacific." But there is little to suggest that they are, especially with so many things at home, from the pandemic and the ensuing economic collapse to protests against police violence.

According to another study by the Eurasia Group Foundation, most Americans prefer to respond to China's growing influence in Asia by reducing, not increasing, the United States' military presence there as they transition from regional allies to defend themselves. The most popular reason had to do with "easing the unnecessary burden on soldiers and taxpayers." Clearly and understandably, Americans think their country has become too widespread in recent decades. They seem disinterested in a new military disgrace in Asia, even if they are more cautious with China after the pandemic.

In the end, perhaps the biggest cost of a Pacific Deterrence Initiative is not that it misinterprets Asia's geopolitics and security dynamics, but that it would confuse America's security interests and misrepresent Americans' political preferences.