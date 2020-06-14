The true cost of adding an emergency shelter to your home

It may not be as fun as a pool, but emergency shelters are worth considering as a home improvement project.

As the nation continues to reopen after the pandemic, people start thinking about the future to make sure they are prepared in case something similar happens in the future. While some people are adding pools to their backyards to make their homes more fun and increase their value, it might also be worth looking for an emergency shelter, which can reportedly add around $ 2,500 to the value of a home. .

There are actually several types of shelters that can be added to a home. For people who want to be prepared for anything, they might consider building an emergency bunker that can withstand bomb blasts. Others, however, may want shelter from storms, which are much more common.

Air raid shelters will be more expensive, although there are companies that specialize in installing them. According to CNET, the prices of a shelter start at $ 19,000 and increase from there. But depending on how elaborate the space is, it can cost millions to install something like this.

Meanwhile, an underground shelter can cost between $ 5,500 and up to $ 20,000, reports Home Advisor. Underground shelters have additional installation costs that can add thousands of dollars to the total. These factors may include soil conditions (some areas are more difficult to dig, increasing cost), pouring concrete for added stability, and rental of excavation equipment. Also, depending on local laws, it may be necessary to hire a contractor, further increasing the cost.

Of course, shelters must be stored and then maintained. It can cost several hundred dollars to maintain an emergency supply of food, medical supplies, and other items, which will likely need to be replenished every few years.

However, adding a shelter will definitely affect the value of a property. Some states allow shelters to be added to homes without affecting property taxes, the Journal Record reports. Depending on the area, some homeowners can add a shelter of up to 100 square feet without affecting their bills.

The news outlet also reports that underground storm shelters can add approximately $ 2,500 to the value of a home. While that doesn't completely offset the cost of installation, it can make a home more attractive to buyers, especially in areas prone to destructive weather.

However, some buyers may be disconnected by a full air raid shelter. More elaborate constructions that include plumbing and electricity can scare off buyers who don't want to take care of maintenance.