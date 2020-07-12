The Trump administration announces a 25 percent tariff on $ 1.3B in French handbags, cosmetics, and other products

The White House on Saturday announced a 25 percent tariff on $ 1.3 billion worth of French merchandise, including cosmetics and handbags, after a digital service tax was imposed against U.S. tech giants.

The Trump administration reportedly viewed the tax as an unfair assault on American companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Senate Finance President Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa., And Senior Member Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, supported the president's decision in a joint statement, according to Politico.

"Retaliatory rates are not ideal, but the French government's refusal to withdraw from its unilateral imposition of unfair and punitive taxes on US companies leaves our government with no other option," the statement read.

The White House opened an investigation into the tax last year, before its enactment, to determine whether it "is unfairly targeting American companies."

The Office of the United States Trade Representative deemed the tax to be "irrational or discriminatory" and said it "burdens or restricts United States trade."

He also said that he expects France to collect approximately $ 450 million in taxes from US companies for activities during 2020, and more than $ 500 million for activities in 2021.

Trump tweeted about the tax shortly after the announcement of the investigation in 2019 and accused France of getting out of line.

"France has just imposed a digital tax on our large American technology companies," he wrote in July 2019. "If anyone taxes them, it should be their home country, the United States. We will shortly announce substantial reciprocal action on the folly of Macron. " I've always said that American wine is better than French!

Trade officials will continue to monitor the situation with their counterparts in France and may suggest modifications to the trade action if necessary.

