The Trump administration sanctions Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims

The Trump government on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials for their treatment of minorities in the Xinjiang region, where Uighurs and other minorities suffer forced labor and other human rights abuses.

"The United States will not stand idly by as the CCP commits human rights abuses against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang, to include forced labor, arbitrary mass detention and forced population control, and attempts to erase their Muslim culture and faith, ”Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement announcing State Department sanctions.

The sanctions are aimed at three senior officials in Xinjiang, rendering them and their family members ineligible to enter the US Pompeo said additional visa restrictions were being imposed on other officials believed to be involved or are responsible for abuses against minorities.

The three officials named were Chen Quanguo, party secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwest China and a member of the Politburo; Zhu Hailun, Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Political and Legal Committee; and Wang Mingshan, party secretary of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau.

Furthermore, the Treasury announced that it had imposed sanctions on the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau and four current or former officials for their role in "serious human rights abuses." One of those officials is also accused of abuse in Tibetan areas.

The Chinese government is believed to have detained more than a million Turkish ethnic minorities. They are held in internment camps and subjected to forced labor, forced abortion, sterilization and other abuses.

Initially, China denied the camps existed, but has since said that they are training facilities designed to counter Muslim extremism and separatism.

The move marks the latest in a deteriorating relationship between the US and the Chinese, in addition to the spread of the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, and the Chinese foray into freedoms in Hong Kong.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that the actions were one of a series of "strong actions against human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party" that include export controls and signing of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which condemned the abuses.

"We have taken a very strong position on the side of human rights and against the atrocities that we have seen," he said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.