The Trump administration's planned purge of international students has a cruel purpose (opinion)

It's another gross and transparent attack by the Trump administration against foreigners and immigrants, one that is solely about malice, and one that further diminishes the influence and reputation of the United States while putting human life at risk.

With Covid-19 infections still nationwide and on the rise in various states, colleges, universities, and vocational programs are making tough decisions about the 2020-2021 school year.

It is clear that in normal times, in-person classes have significant benefits over online classes. But these are not normal times and gathering large groups of students in lecture halls is practically a stage ready for the Covid-19 broadcast.

Higher education institutions have an obligation to educate their students and an obligation to keep them safe, along with their faculty and staff. That means that many are making the difficult and imperfect decision to put health first, and they call classes and conferences online. No, it is not ideal for everyone. But it is so much better than disease and mass death.

This administration disagrees. This reckless and ignorant president has already spoiled Covid-19's response to an extent that would have been unimaginable to any previous executive in modern history.

And he still doesn't seem to understand it: he's more concerned with his grades and the appearance of normality than with taking the steps and making the difficult decisions that will save American lives and eventually allow us to return to real normal.

When colleges and universities take their classes online, that indicates to Americans that we are not yet sure. And this president seems to think that is bad for his November election chances. He tweeted Capitalized Monday that schools "MUST OPEN" in the fall.

On a broader level, this development shows how the Trump administration is capitalizing on Covid to support its long anti-immigration agenda. This administration has already taken numerous steps to make the United States a nation that owes so much to immigrants, less welcoming to those who would come to our shores.

The president's travel ban to some Muslim-majority countries met with protests across the country, but after some minor tweaks, the ban remained in place.

The administration notoriously implemented a family separation policy that separated children from their migrant parents and threw many of them into desolate detention centers. At least seven children have died in immigration custody, and yet prominent members of the Trump administration have made it clear that they are not moved by the plight of families suffering from this widely condemned and devastating policy.

And now these absurd new rules for international students. The ICE rule is a partial repeal of a rule issued at the beginning of the pandemic that allowed students who take classes only online to retain their international student visas.

This new rule will compel thousands of students from other countries to return home if their universities do not offer at least a hybrid model of in-person class time and online class time. The logic seems to be that students don't need to be in the United States if they don't go to a classroom; they can log in from anywhere.

Except, of course, they can't. Many international students trust their school for a constant and free Wi-Fi connection; Going home would mean limited or inaccessible internet access, or for many, no internet access. Students from developing countries or rural countries may not have the internet.

Countries like China, for example, radically restrict what Internet users can access, potentially making it impossible for students to complete their research and courses. And any student from many nations outside of the Americas will be viewing an online class schedule that will be, for them, at all odd hours and in the middle of the night.

And those are the lucky ones. Internationals are from a variety of origins; They include refugees, students whose home countries have become conflict, students whose home countries have been devastated by the disaster, and students in extreme poverty. Not all international students have a home to which they can return.

Not to mention the global health risks of forcing thousands of people from one of the countries most affected by Covid-19 to planes destined for all corners of the world. It's unclear that many of these students could return home if they wanted to, as nations close airports, suspend flights, and view American travelers as particularly risky.

But not only international students are affected by this policy; it is the Americans too and our national interests.

Having a wealth of experience, talent, and perspective from a diverse student body makes all of our colleges and universities better; It fosters innovation, creativity and excellence.

The American economy, American health care, and the American people benefit from the inventions, research, and contributions of those who come to study in the United States.

The same goes for American influence and soft power: Our phenomenal higher education system is respected around the world, and international students coming to the United States can be ambassadors for America's best values ​​and aspirations, including freedom of expression, equality and freedom of liberty. religion, diversity of experience and thought and at least one effort towards meritocracy.

Past presidents, even those with conservative views on immigration, have at least recognized that there is something important and strategic about the education of future world leaders, influential thinkers, creators, great artists, and innovators.

And many of us understand that our universities, like our country in general, are stronger, better and more effective, not only when they attract the best and brightest in the world, but also when they bring together a diverse group of curious and ambitious young people. . people who learn not only from their instructors, but also from each other.

Unlike other changes by the Trump administration to immigration rules, there isn't even a pretext for a benefit here. This president and his lackeys at least claimed that previous policies were about protecting American jobs, upholding national security, or keeping Americans safe from crime.

Those claims were misleading, cynical, and easy to discredit, but at least there was an attempt to say that it was about putting America and Americans first. Here, they have even removed that charade.

This rule does not have to remain in place; it's much more of a guidance press release than a formal rule. DHS is expected to publish the formal rule soon, which means there is still time for the public to reject it.

Colleges and universities too, many of which are already responding to this potential purge with confusion and alarm, should take this time to find a way to keep their international students in the country while keeping the entire campus community safe.

It is appalling that in the midst of a deadly pandemic, resources go to creating and ultimately enforcing unnecessary and useless immigration rules that do not make a single person safer, but compromise the education of thousands of students, and risk the health of thousands more people around the world to start.

There are no excuses; There is not even a shred of reason. Except: This president and his administration are reckless fanatics who will harm American interests if it means they can also hurt immigrants.