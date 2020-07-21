The Trump campaign mocks Biden for promising "shovel-ready" jobs: "Where have we heard this before?"

President Trump's reelection campaign targets Democratic challenger Joe Biden about his promotion of "shovel-ready jobs" as conservative criticism of the Obama administration's famous stimulus plan resurfaced.

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate revealed Tuesday a 10-year, $ 775 billion plan to create a universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, build new child care facilities, and expand access to a broader range of long-term for older people.

Biden said the plan would put 3 million Americans to work in new care and education jobs, and predicts that if approved, it would increase overall employment by about 5 million after taking into account the economic impact of increased participation in the workforce when unpaid caregivers are released to pursue paid careers.

During a speech in New Castle, Delaware, when he unveiled the proposal, Biden highlighted his work as vice president helping to direct the 2009 stimulus implemented by President Obama.

“I am the boy you may remember who administered the Recovery Act of more than $ 800 billion dollars. I always focused on shovel-ready jobs, which we can do right away to get money out of communities, ”Biden said.

In emphasizing his new plan, Biden emphasized that “that's what care work is. They are ready with the shovel. Workers are ready now. These jobs can be filled now. Allow millions of people, mainly women, to return to work, increasing GDP growth and family income. That is the right thing for our families and our most essential workers and it is the smart thing for our economy. "

The Trump campaign targeted Biden.

"Joe Biden just promised 'shovel-ready' jobs. Where have we heard this before? "Trump's campaign rapid response director Andrew Clark tweeted." Biden promised shovel-ready jobs the last time he was in charge. Instead, he created (in his own words! ) A & # 39; depression for millions and millions of Americans & # 39; ".

Clark's tweet included a video of excerpts from Biden from speeches and interviews during the 2012 presidential campaign, as he and Obama successfully won re-election, discussing an economy that was slowly recovering from the Great Recession.

Most economists have said that the stimulus, officially known as the United States Recovery and Reinvestment Act, helped the economy recover. And the more than 13,000 stimulus-initiated projects carried out through the Federal Highway Administration ended up improving thousands of miles of highways, roads and bridges.

BIDEN OFFERS $ 15 MILLION THIS WEEK JUST TO CARRY OUT ANNOUNCEMENTS IN SIX KEY BATTLE PLACES

But the stimulus also received much criticism of efficiency, with Republicans noting that many of the infrastructure projects were not "shovel-ready" as promised.

Biden's campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates, in response to a second Clark tweet targeting Biden about the "shovel-ready" comments, pointed to the president's handling of the economy.

"Trump's record: driving American manufacturing into a recession and killing tens of millions of jobs. We took office during what was, before Trump's recent play, the worst recession since the Great Depression, and replaced it with the longest streak of job growth in America, "Bates accused.