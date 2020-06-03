The Trump church photo shoot was appalling for me as a Christian and as a human being (opinion)

As an Episcopalian, I was mortified at the use of one of my denomination's churches as the backdrop for President Trump's call for military repression. As a Christian, I was amazed when he brandished a love book to sanction violence against American citizens. As a person of faith, I was offended when he made God an accessory, seeking to further divide the nation into tribes of righteous followers versus pagan protesters. And, as a human being, I was horrified to see Trump, with his story of bigotry and racism, hiding in a cloak of faith.

During Monday's "law and order" speech, when Trump boasted of an increased military presence, police forces used tear gas, flash grenades, and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters (including clergy) who had gathered in St John & # 39; s.

Once the streets were cleared, Trump triumphantly left the White House for church. When he arrived, he held up the Bible, almost proclaiming its sacred cause. He then posed with top officials, including the defense secretary, who, understanding how troublesome it was, had tried to distance himself from that – saying on Wednesday that he does not "support the invocation of the Law of Insurrection", calling the murder of George Floyd a "horrible crime" and describing racism as "real in the United States … we must all do everything possible to recognize it , to confront and eradicate it. "

In many ways, there is nothing particularly new about these politicized images related to religion. American history is riddled with politicians who claim the authority of the Bible for their own agendas. Some of those agendas, like abolition during the 19th century or peace movements during the 20th century, seem to be in line with sacred teaching; while other agendas, like racism and militaristic nationalism – go against the biblical mandates of compassion and neighborly love.

Much has already been said in the media and elsewhere about the appropriation of two of Washington's great Christian landmarks, especially about the misuse of religion for political purposes and outrage at the desecration of holy places (when in recent memory the word "desecration" Has it been so widely used in the press?

Meanwhile, we are not left with words, but with an image. The photograph has sparked anger now, and I suspect it will long stand out in the history of the United States: an image of a president convinced of his own certainty, of being the man of God on a divine mission, not with grace but with a sword.

Although God has been misused for many corrupt political agendas and even violence, we Americans, at least, expect our presidents to be appropriately humble in calling forth the sacred. We generally look askance at those who claim a divine right to rule. And history has been less than kind to presidents given to theological arrogance.

But despite its historical uniqueness, the photograph of San Juan recalls another political image: a photograph taken 40 years ago. It was also a photo shoot, a picture of Jerry Falwell Sr., the Baptist Lynchburg, Virginia minister who founded the moral majority , standing on the steps of the New Jersey state house in Trenton.

Falwell, flanked by a clean court choir in front of a row of American flags, had just led a rally of "I Love America" ​​in anticipation of the 1980 election. He had preached against abortion, homosexuality, and feminism, ensuring to the crowd that God wanted to vote for Ronald Reagan.

In the photograph, Falwell is smiling. Perhaps not as surely as Trump, but with a kind of optimism that God was on his side, on the Republican side, and that, in fact, God would win the United States again. The image went "viral" as much as possible in 1980, published in Time magazine and reprinted in all major new media. It was the photograph of the moment. capturing something about America that was difficult to accept and necessary to see.

Two images, 40 years apart: one, a minister on the steps of a cabin waving the flag; the other, a president on the steps of a church holding a Bible. The first photograph helped make the second possible, of course. Together, they tell an important part of the history of American religion and politics over the course of a generation, the reality that has shaped the lives of millions and changed our nation forever.

Now those who intuited the power of that previous image look like prophets. A picture is worth a thousand words. Sometimes it reveals a future that we don't want to see.