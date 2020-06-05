The Trump foundation begins to crumble (Opinion)

The turning point was Trump's autocratic trick of violently dispersing a peaceful protest outside the White House for a photo shoot with a Bible minutes after suggesting he would invoke the Insurrection Act to use the U.S. military against U.S. citizens. This sparked an unusual storm of disagreement among respected national security and military figures, who have been trained to remain silent on matters of partisan politics.

This is not partisan swagger. This is the sound of lifelong patriots warning that this president's autocratic impulses are a threat to the republic.

There is no obvious precedent for your actions. Even the oldest enlisted man in the Air Force, Chief Master Sgt. Kaleth O. Wright felt compelled to speak in solidarity with protesters.

Wright tweeted, "I am a black man who happens to be the Chief Master Sgt. Of the Air Force. I am George Floyd … I am Philando Castile, I am Michael Brown, I am Alton Sterling, I am Tamir Rice."

Wright's tweet was in stark contrast to President Trump's calls to shoot looters and warnings from "vicious dogs" although he has claimed that he wants justice for Floyd.

But almost all Republicans in the supposedly co-equal branch of government known as the United States Senate have essentially continued their routine of not seeing evil, pretending to ignore that their emperor has no clothes. When journalists were asked about their reaction to Trump's brutal response to peaceful protesters outside the White House, they offered a series of almost comical dodges , with Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin saying "I really didn't see it," while Senator Rob Portman of Ohio said "I'm late for lunch." Cue the sad trombone soundtrack.

Republicans are caught in a hyperparty trap of their own making. They fear provoking the president's anger and the anger of the base even though what Trump is doing is against everything they once said they believed.

Republicans once protested against the executive branch uncontrollably, calling baseless former President Obama as a possible "King" and denouncing its dependence on executive orders. They don't mention Trump's much more extreme claims about executive power and the use of executive orders.

Remember Republican concerns about generational theft of deficit and debt And the tea party gathering cries against bailouts at the start of the great recession? Apparently they don't, or expect no one to notice the biggest deficits, debts, and bailouts under Trump. Fear not, they will resurrect the issue under a Democratic president. During the Obama years, a marginal conspiracy theory, known as "Jade Helm" He unfoundedly accused former President Obama of conspiring to use the military against American citizens, drawing Senator Ted Cruz's interest.

Now that President Trump has asked for something that looks a lot like that actually, the Republican response is cricket.

The unfortunate but obvious answer is that these alleged Republican principles were only about the partisan quest for power. Too many of them were willing to sell them in a second, amid a flurry of whataboutism and free denial of fact for short-term political gain. But that deal looks like it could end in an electoral disaster.

There is a reflective drive in the right to demonize Donald Trump's detractors. But this meets with a buzz when it comes to high-ranking members of the military who denounce the president's violations of democratic norms. The boast of "owning the libraries" loses a bit of shine when addressed to former members of Trump's cabinet and the Pentagon chiefs who know the President much better than the fan fiction his supporters have embraced. The partisan economy creates its own club among agents who agree to ignore its libertarian principles, as long as paychecks keep coming.

As we get closer to November, more center-right politicians may begin to be prickly with the desire not to be shot down with the rapidly derailing Trump train. Others will come with convenient amnesia cases, but the military voices already speaking remind us that protecting our country is far more important than falsely hard loyalty to hyperparty politics.