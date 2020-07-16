The Trump team circular firing squad goes after Fauci (opinion)





That is what happened on Tuesday when Peter Navarro attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci on USA Today, writing that Fauci "has been wrong about everything I have interacted with."

That's Peter Navarro with a Ph.D. in economics who is President Donald Trump's top business adviser. Navarro's skeptical views on free trade are widely rejected by most economists. And without any medical experience, he criticizes Dr. Fauci for his advice on the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Fauci has served six American presidents as their leading infectious disease expert.

Navarro says Fauci fought the decision to cut travel from China earlier this year, and in Navarro's USA Today article, he provided a link that allegedly reinforced that claim. But the link provided in his USA Today op-ed shows that while Fauci had warned at first not to restrict travel from China, in late January Fauci was one of the key public health officials who advocated for a skeptical president. Trump to do exactly that, which Trump later implemented.

Navarro correctly points out that Fauci initially told the American public that the risk of the virus was "low." At the time, Fauci made that statement in mid-February which seemed like a reasonable point since there were only 15 cases in the United States. According to John Hopkins University, there are about 3.5 million cases in the US today, and Fauci, who has been largely blocked by the White House from not appearing on television in recent months, has warned. Elsewhere there could be as many as 100,000 new cases per day in the United States.