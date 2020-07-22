The truth about Trump's cognitive test (opinion)

The last five questions "get very difficult," he told Wallace. So harsh, in fact, that Trump had previously told Sean Hannity of Fox that the doctors at the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he performed the test, were "very surprised" and impressed, evidently saying, "That's kind of amazing. it does. " do what you just did. "

Accessing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment Test, which includes tasks such as identifying animals and drawing a clock, does not determine anything other than that the taker does not suffer from mild cognitive dysfunction. (Wallace pointed out to Trump that he also took the exam and thought it was easy.) It is not even entirely conclusive, designed as a rapid screening test. It takes ten minutes and it shouldn't be difficult unless you have dementia.

Apparently, it would be a test that your average fifth-grade student can pass, and therefore should not be used (or quoted) as a way of determining ability to act as an adult, regardless of serving as President of the United States. from America. And while no proof, other than the real-world experience of being president, can really prove that someone is up for the job, there are other well-known tests that would be much more illuminating about the president's ability than he continues to promote.

You might consider taking the SAT, especially given the fact that in the new book by Mary Trump, the president's niece alleges that her uncle paid someone to take the test (a claim that the White House has denied). . Many argue that the SAT is a measure of intelligence (some would also say academic achievement), and Trump, as everyone knows, is a fan of calling himself "smart." Who can forget the tweet in which he stated that winning the presidential bid on his first try "would qualify as not intelligent, but genius … and a very stable genius at that!"

While few adults would enjoy the idea of ​​retaking the SATs, the studies do correlate the SAT scores with those of other standardized intelligence tests. SAT scores are said to be stable over time, like IQ scores. The Vanderbilt University researchers also found that SAT scores can be a predictor of life outcomes beyond the college years, including income and job achievement. SATs also offer a great point of comparison. The average score for an American student is 1069. The average score for a student entering the University of Pennsylvania, Trump's alma mater (and where he later allowed rumors to spread first in his class), it's 1475. How does Trump compare?

This does not mean that the SAT is the perfect indicator of intelligence, or that high intelligence corresponds to great leadership skills. Ultimately, about Trump's ability to successfully lead the nation, the proof is in the pudding. But if the president is looking for a relatively objective metric to show that he's as mentally sharp as he claims to be, the SAT might be a good place to start.

Or, perhaps, the President might consider taking the Myers-Briggs test, a personality test that companies often use to determine employee strengths and weaknesses. According to Myers-Briggs, there are 16 personality types, including thinkers, entrepreneurs, advocates, mediators; People are usually a combination of a few. Myers-Briggs type of one determines their ability to make decisions and intelligently interpret world events. The only problem: there is no "best" Myers-Briggs score, and what is Trump if he is not the best (self-proclaimed) dog in a given context?

Of course, the absolute best way for Trump to demonstrate his competence would be, well, to act competently – to, for example, handle a pandemic with any sense of authority or compassion, or respond to protests with any sense of strength or effectiveness. . Instead, he is too busy bragging and bragging and belittling his way. That's why, no matter how hard you try, there is unlikely to be a standardized test that offers definitive proof that Trump is fit to serve as leader of the free world. That depends on Trump himself to prove. By my measurements, and apparently by many Americans, it is failing spectacularly.