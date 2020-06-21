The Tulsa official says 6,200 attended the Trump rally as the campaign tries to blame protesters and the & # 39; radical & # 39; media. for the lack of crowd

The department monitored the crowd at the Bank of Oklahoma Center, an arena that can house more than 19,000, and public information officer Andy Little told CNN that Saturday's general admission count does not include holders of suites, staff and media.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh questioned the department's count on Sunday, saying "12,000 people passed through metal detectors, so that number is far away." He added that the lower bowl of the BOK Center, which admitted rally attendees on a first-come, first-served basis, was mostly full.

Trump and his allies had raised the expectations of a massive crowd in the days leading up to the demonstration, with campaign officials telling CNN that more than 1 million people had registered to attend and a local official stated that they expected 100,000 they will appear near the arena. . Those crowds did not appear Saturday, prompting the campaign to abruptly abandon plans for the President to speak in an "overflow" area outside the arena.

The Trump campaign has tried to blame "radical" protesters, including saying some were allegedly blocking metal detectors, for scaring some of the president's supporters into assisting Trump's return to the campaign in Tulsa on Saturday.

Several CNN teams on the ground in Tulsa said Saturday they did not see any protracted activity by protesters preventing attendees from gaining access, although one entrance was closed for short periods of time due to efforts to block that entry point.

Late on Saturday night, a Secret Service spokesperson told CNN in a statement that the entrance to the Tulsa rally was temporarily closed and then reopened to allow people to enter. The statement is consistent with what CNN observed outside the rally.

"Earlier today, several people attempted to block an entrance to the site in Tulsa," the statement said. "For the safety of the attendees, the public, and event staff, the local police temporarily closed the gates at that entry point. As soon as the local police were able to provide a clear path, the entry point reopened and Attendees were allowed in. For information on any arrests, contact the Tulsa City Police Department. "

When asked why the number of attendees was so much lower than expected, Murtaugh blamed "radical protesters" on Saturday night, saying that the media coverage of the protests had attempted to "scare supporters of the President".

"President Trump is demonstrating in Tulsa with thousands of energetic supporters, a stark contrast to the sleepy campaign Joe Biden is running from his basement in Delaware. Sadly, protesters interfered with supporters, even blocking access to metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally, "he said. "Radical protesters, along with a relentless onslaught from the media, tried to scare the president's supporters. We are proud of the thousands who resisted."

See Trump and Biden face-to-face polls

CNN contacted the Tulsa Police Department to comment on the security situation on Saturday.

From Saturday afternoon until night, CNN correspondents and producers reported that there were protesters in the downtown area, although a large security perimeter prevented them from entering blocks from the BOK Center.

Correspondent Martin Savidge and a CNN producer reported that a security checkpoint at 4th Street and Boulder Avenue in downtown Tulsa was closed for about 15 to 30 minutes on Saturday afternoon. Part of the shutdown was shown live on CNN, amid a clash between police and protesters.

A crowd of dozens of anti-Trump protesters were demonstrating at the scene, and an equally large gathering of Trump supporters watched and sometimes verbally involved them. The police, wearing helmets, shields, and batons, ordered the crowd to move away from the entrance, telling them that the doors would not reopen until they did. The crowd finally withdrew and access to the projection area was resumed.

The incident appeared to be a temporary disruption that did not significantly prevent a large crowd from attending the demonstration, as people were able to pass through security the rest of the afternoon and evening.

CNN digital producers Jeremy Moorhead and Gabe Ramirez reported from two of the three public entrances to the demonstration, and did not witness any protesters trying to block access to the demonstration. The scenes there were peaceful, they reported, until some clashes occurred later in the night when supporters left the area around the arena.

CNN correspondent Abby Phillip reported that when she went through security in the overflow area there were very few people entering it and that it was not possible for the protesters to access the metal detectors.

And CNN correspondent Gary Tuchman, who reported from various locations in the center and spoke to several Trump supporters, said that no one mentioned the problems referenced in the campaign statement.