The two reasons why Covid-19 gets worse in the US (Opinion)

Most disturbingly, the number of daily deaths has begun to rise again. Texas counties, where morgues are running out of space, are asking FEMA for refrigerated trucks to hold the dead. Dozens of states stop or reopen; Michigan has asked the National Guard to stay and continue helping. Texas, whose governor was one of the first cheerleaders for the reopening, has extended its declaration of disaster.

The answer lies in two factors. One is the most dangerous myth surrounding Covid-19: that there is a trade-off between beating the pandemic and restoring the economy. The other factor is a president who not only seems to believe that fallacy, but is prepared to do whatever it takes to conjure up a sense of normalcy for the sake of winning reelection.

First, the myth. It may seem contradictory, but fighting contagion is not contrary to helping the economy. Public health and economic growth are not incompatible; They go hand in hand. Fighting the pandemic is an indispensable step to return to growth. There is no compensation. We all want the economy to recover, but allowing the coronavirus to increase is not the way.

Without the necessary measures (physical distance, use of face masks, etc.), the virus spreads like flames on a dry brush. If we don't act, it will burn the economy. That is becoming painfully clear as we see cases skyrocket, fulfilling the prediction of epidemiologists who warned it was a deadly mistake to reopen too soon.

New York Times data shows that states like Florida, Texas, and Arizona, all of which reopened early and aggressively, more aggressively, are becoming the new epicenters of Covid-19, with Florida reporting 15,299 new cases on Sunday, the highest number reported in a single day by any state since the pandemic began.

President Donald Trump pushed relentlessly to reopen, under the mistaken belief that it would skyrocket the economy, and devoted Republican governors quickly forced it. The reopening creates a flicker of economic activity, a fleeting illusion of recovery, followed by an explosion of illness and death, requiring more stops.

This should not come as a surprise. A study of the 1918 flu pandemic found that the US cities that took the fastest and most aggressive steps to reduce the spread eventually experienced the greatest economic growth.

Reopening can save some jobs, some income, for a short time. But then we have to duck. Even if authorities don't order the closings, most people don't want to risk contracting the potentially deadly Covid-19 virus, making personal decisions that limit economic activity. Conversely, strong security measures build trust, confidence in the authorities, lower infection rates, and a return to something closer to normal.

If the entire country had continued a strict lockdown beyond a few weeks in the spring, tens of thousands of lives could have been saved. We would not have about 70,000 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in a single day, as we did on Friday. Americans would not be prohibited from entering Europe. The myth about reopening the restoration of the economy is killing people.

Among those who propagate the myth is Trump. But in his hands, belief is armed and turbocharged by the electoral calendar.

The President acts and speaks as if he lived on a different planet. "I think we are in a good place," he said this week, when a senior expert warned that we are on our way to "one of the most unstable moments in our country's history," with hospitals overwhelmed, their staff exhausted and ill. , and the pandemic gets out of control and deaths increase again. Trump absurdly claimed that 99% of Covid-19 cases are "totally harmless."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, probably the most trusted man in the country on the subject, said the obvious: "I don't think you can say we are doing it right … we just are not." Instead, Fauci noted that we have a "serious ongoing problem," a "perfect storm," he called it. Days before, he had warned Congress that we could see 100,000 new cases daily. It seemed a little exaggerated. But now we are rushing towards that horrible marker.

At this point in the disaster, a fiendishly clever horror movie writer would cast a new plot twist: a leader who doesn't care; one who does all the wrong things while accumulating deaths.

The President went to war against the recommendations of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding schools. Epidemiologists wrote that schools and universities pose the "greatest risk" for the spread. But Trump did not like that, so he and his main accomplice to the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence, tried to pressure CDC to rewrite the guidelines, because they also "hard." (CDC Director Robert Redfield declined to do so.)

Trump could also order the virus to be less deadly. He seems to believe that he can somehow convince the country to ignore the catastrophe and pretend that happy days are here. But people are not buying it. That is why 67% of Americans disapprove of their handling of the pandemic.

Still, he persists. On Friday, he went to Florida, a new epicenter of a devastating disaster, to a place where about one in three tests for coronavirus is positive, and he acted like everything was as usual. (On Saturday, he briefly appeared with a mask on a visit to injured service members at Walter Reed Hospital, saying he thought the masks had "a time and a place").

Trump is separate from the reality about the virus, or at least acts as if it were. For the rest of us, for individuals and public officials, it is crucial to understand that the only way to get back to normal and protect jobs and income is to save lives. There is no compensation. Ignore the man's ravings with the curious tan. The economy will not recover until the virus is under control.