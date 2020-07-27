The U.S. Consulate in Chengdu officially closes in retaliation for the Houston shutdown

Beijing ordered the United States embassy to close on Friday in an eye-for-an-eye move, after Washington instructed the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas to cease operations, alleging that it had been involved in a Chinese espionage effort. throughout the United States.

The Chinese government gave the Americans the same 72-hour deadline to close their Chengdu mission that Beijing had given Houston last week.

Upon expiration of that deadline, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that the Chengdu consulate closed at 10 a.m. Weibo platform.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people had gathered outside the US consulate in the city of 16.5 million people, taking selfies and waving Chinese flags.

On Saturday, the US insignia were removed, while clearance work began on a plaque outside the embassy on Sunday and containers were loaded onto trucks as staff prepared for the consulate's closure.

Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, was a major diplomatic outpost for the United States, covering much of the country, including the controversial Tibetan autonomous region.

A video posted on Twitter On Monday morning, the United States Mission in China released footage of the Chengdu consulate opened by then Vice President George Bush in 1985, before listing areas covered by the diplomatic mission, such as Tibet.

"Today we say goodbye to the United States Consulate General in Chengdu. We will miss you forever," said the mission's official message.

Spy allegations

Last Tuesday, Washington told China to "cease all operations and events" at its Houston consulate, alleging that the mission had been coordinating espionage at a Texas research institution.

US officials told reporters on Friday that Chinese consulate staff "directly participated in communications with investigators and guided them on what information to collect."

According to a senior State Department official, the idea of ​​closing the Houston consulate came up this spring after China interfered when US officials returned to the consulate in Wuhan to retrieve diplomatic materials.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the closure of the Houston consulate an "unprecedented escalation" of continuing tensions between the two countries.

"The current situation between China and the United States is something that China does not want to see, and the responsibility falls entirely on the United States," said the Chinese. Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

As the deadline for closing the Chinese diplomatic mission expired Friday, US federal agents entered the Houston consulate complex in black trucks and white vans.

Tensions between the United States and China increase

Tensions between the US and China have been strained by the ongoing trade war, allegations of the coronavirus pandemic, and US criticism of human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, that Beijing denies.

But in the past two weeks, relations have deteriorated further, amid the reciprocal closure of the consulate and the guilty plea of ​​a Singapore citizen who admitted to spying for Beijing in the United States.

Experts have warned that reducing the diplomatic avenues available for participation leaves both countries vulnerable to misunderstanding and further escalation of tensions.

Speaking at the Nixon Library in California on Thursday, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized what he said were decades of failed policies toward China.

"As President Trump has made very clear, we need a strategy that protects the American economy and, in fact, our way of life. The free world must triumph over this new tyranny," said Pompeo.

"The truth is that our policies, and those of other free nations, resurrected China's bankrupt economy, only to see Beijing bite the international hands that fed it. We open our arms to Chinese citizens, just to see the Communist Party Chinese". exploit our free and open society. "