The UberEats client criticized the cancellation of last-minute orders of $ 300: & # 39; That is really rotten & # 39;

An UberEats customer hasn't made many friends on Reddit after a restaurant manager posted about an order cancellation that occurred the minute the nearly $ 300 food had been packed for delivery.

"The customer ordered all of this food on UberEats and canceled the order by the time I finished doing everything," says the manager on Reddit's "Well That Sucks" forum.

Those on Reddit were just as upset as the employee who said the order was approximately $ 270 and consisted of "Ramen (shown in photo), fried chicken, pork dumplings, pork buns, meat curry .. . "

"Imagine earning nearly $ 300 in food and then when the order is complete, the customer will cancel their purchase and you will have $ 300 in food to be wasted," the manager wrote in another comment on the unfortunate situation.

Those of Reddit quickly denounced the client.

"I hope that a – w — that canceled will be banned from UberEats," wrote one person.

"I hate people who do this," wrote another person.

"That is very rotten. People suck," commented another.

Several also criticized the UberEats business model, which reportedly allows a customer to "cancel until it is delivered," one user said.

However, as the employee and others wrote in the comments, the restaurant still collects payment for food through UberEats.

According to the UberEats website, it does not confirm how late you can cancel, only that "there may be a charge depending on when you cancel the order."

Fortunately, the entire order was not entirely wasted, the manager said.

“There is a place next door where people can cash their checks and gloves are required for people to enter. People who had none came to ask us for gloves and I offered them lunch if they wanted, "wrote the poster.