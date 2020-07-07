The ugly truth about millions of American jobs: they won't come back

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


"It is clear that the pandemic is causing fundamental damage to the labor market," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody & # 39; s Analytics. "Many of the lost jobs will not return soon. The idea that the economy will return to its pre-pandemic state is clearly not going to happen."
Last week's June jobs report showed a net gain of 4.8 million jobs, a record jump of a month, according to Labor Department data. Virtually everyone who returned to work was on temporary layoffs, such as factory, store, hotel, bar and restaurant workers who are reopening their doors.

But at the same time, 759,000 people were fired from jobs that won't return. That marks the second-largest monthly increase the United States has seen, second only to a jump of 805,000 in January 2009, deep in the Great Recession.

There are now a total of 3.7 million unemployed Americans whose previous jobs are gone forever. And millions more are at risk.

Temporary becomes permanent

More than 10 million Americans are currently classified as temporarily out of work. But historically, nearly 30% of people who tell the Labor Department that they are temporarily unemployed never get their job back, said Heidi Shierholz, a senior economist at the Institute for Economic Policy, a liberal think tank.

"Although we do not know if the historical record will be maintained in this case, it is an extremely valid concern that not all of those people will be returned," he said.

People who have businesses that reopen their doors may be surprised to find that a temporary loss has become permanent, Zandi said.

Some of the unemployed had temporary jobs that ended. The end of a temporary job would have been more likely to be replaced by a new job in the strong job market that existed last year.

But most of those 3.7 million workers lost long-term jobs.

& # 39; This is just the beginning & # 39;

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases in different parts of the country, and the new round of stay-at-home orders and business closings were not captured in this latest job report, according to Zandi and Shierholz.

"The intensification of the virus has led to a second round of closure that could be too much for many of these companies," Zandi said.

The speed of job losses is another cause for concern. The Great Recession was already over a year old when it hit those record numbers for permanent job loss. As economic problems mount, economists say there will be more permanent job cuts ahead.

"This is just the beginning of the increase in permanent job loss," Zandi said.

The problem of data collection.

The latest available government data does not represent many workers who are still on the job, but they are expected to be fired. For example, Boeing (licensed in letters) announced plans to cut 16,000 workers, with 12,300 of those job cuts already identified through purchases or permanent involuntary layoffs. But virtually all affected workers are still on the job as of today.
The US economy created 4.8 million jobs in June. But that's not the whole story
Similarly, thousands of stores are closing permanently, but they still have workers in place as retailers maintain closing sales.
And deep financial woes in state and local governments, most of which started a new fiscal year last week, are expected to lead to millions of additional permanent job cuts in the coming weeks and months unless Congress agrees. a new round of financial assistance.

But Zandi said he is concerned that the sheer number of headlines in last week's jobs report may make it harder for aid to go to Congress.

"People could see better than expected job numbers, they say 'The coast is economically clear'," he said. "That is exactly the wrong message."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here