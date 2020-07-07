The ugly truth about millions of American jobs: they won't come back





"It is clear that the pandemic is causing fundamental damage to the labor market," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody & # 39; s Analytics. "Many of the lost jobs will not return soon. The idea that the economy will return to its pre-pandemic state is clearly not going to happen."

Last week's June jobs report showed a net gain of 4.8 million jobs, a record jump of a month, according to Labor Department data. Virtually everyone who returned to work was on temporary layoffs, such as factory, store, hotel, bar and restaurant workers who are reopening their doors.

But at the same time, 759,000 people were fired from jobs that won't return. That marks the second-largest monthly increase the United States has seen, second only to a jump of 805,000 in January 2009, deep in the Great Recession.

There are now a total of 3.7 million unemployed Americans whose previous jobs are gone forever. And millions more are at risk.