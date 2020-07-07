The ugly truth about millions of American jobs: they won't come back

But at the same time, 759,000 people were fired from jobs that won't return. That marks the second-largest monthly increase the United States has seen, second only to a jump of 805,000 in January 2009, deep in the Great Recession.
There are now a total of 3.7 million unemployed Americans whose previous jobs are gone forever. And millions more are at risk.
Contents
Temporary becomes permanent
More than 10 million Americans are currently classified as temporarily out of work. But historically, nearly 30% of people who tell the Labor Department that they are temporarily unemployed never get their job back, said Heidi Shierholz, a senior economist at the Institute for Economic Policy, a liberal think tank.
"Although we do not know if the historical record will be maintained in this case, it is an extremely valid concern that not all of those people will be returned," he said.
People who have businesses that reopen their doors may be surprised to find that a temporary loss has become permanent, Zandi said.
But most of those 3.7 million workers lost long-term jobs.
& # 39; This is just the beginning & # 39;
"The intensification of the virus has led to a second round of closure that could be too much for many of these companies," Zandi said.
The speed of job losses is another cause for concern. The Great Recession was already over a year old when it hit those record numbers for permanent job loss. As economic problems mount, economists say there will be more permanent job cuts ahead.
"This is just the beginning of the increase in permanent job loss," Zandi said.
The problem of data collection.
But Zandi said he is concerned that the sheer number of headlines in last week's jobs report may make it harder for aid to go to Congress.
"People could see better than expected job numbers, they say 'The coast is economically clear'," he said. "That is exactly the wrong message."