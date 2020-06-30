The UK father turned his 18-year-old son over to the police after finding a text message admitting he had raped

A UK father took his son to a police station after he saw text messages on the teenager's phone admitting to raping a girl, according to a report.

Jonathan Evans, 47, of Pontypool, South Wales, said he encouraged his 18-year-old son Jack to "do the right thing" and go to the police, The Mirror reported.

"I think you have to own what you did," Evans told the store. "So I had to make his choice. I'm really proud of him for concluding that the right thing to do was admit it. "

Jack confessed to the January 2019 attack and police tracked down the girl, who confirmed that she had been raped, according to the report.

Now he has been sentenced to a juvenile detention center for two years and ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years, according to the report.

Her father said most of the parents would have been silent, but still "would do the same again."

"I would have to do it because that is my moral position, it is painful but it is correct," Jonathan told The Mirror.

The story first appeared in the New York Post.