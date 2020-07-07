The UK Secretary for Foreign Affairs warns that 'cannot be trusted' in China when London introduces Magnitsky-style sanctions





"China freely assumed international obligations to the United Kingdom … in relation to how it would treat Hong Kong and, in particular, respect autonomy and freedoms," said Raab. "It is a matter of trust, and many countries around the world are asking this question: Does China meet its international obligations? Because if they cannot be trusted to keep their word on Hong Kong, why would they be trusted? to fulfill its broader international responsibilities. "

Raab's comments come after the Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom, Liu Xiaoming, has accused Britain of "serious interference" in China's internal affairs by commenting on the new national security law in Hong Kong.

London has said it will provide a path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands, potentially millions, of Hong Kong people as a result of the security law.

That law gained new teeth on Monday, when the Hong Kong government unveiled new "enforcement rules" under the legislation, drastically expanding police powers to search and order potentially illegal material online to be removed for the purpose of "preventing, repressing and impose punishments for any acts and activities that endanger national security. "