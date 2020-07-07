The UK Secretary for Foreign Affairs warns that 'cannot be trusted' in China when London introduces Magnitsky-style sanctions

"China freely assumed international obligations to the United Kingdom … in relation to how it would treat Hong Kong and, in particular, respect autonomy and freedoms," said Raab. "It is a matter of trust, and many countries around the world are asking this question: Does China meet its international obligations? Because if they cannot be trusted to keep their word on Hong Kong, why would they be trusted? to fulfill its broader international responsibilities. "
Raab's comments come after the Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom, Liu Xiaoming, has accused Britain of "serious interference" in China's internal affairs by commenting on the new national security law in Hong Kong.
London has said it will provide a path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands, potentially millions, of Hong Kong people as a result of the security law.
That law gained new teeth on Monday, when the Hong Kong government unveiled new "enforcement rules" under the legislation, drastically expanding police powers to search and order potentially illegal material online to be removed for the purpose of "preventing, repressing and impose punishments for any acts and activities that endanger national security. "
Under the new laws, which were passed without consulting the city parliament, police can search for properties without a court order in special circumstances, can freeze assets, intercept communications, and require Internet service providers to delete information.
Speaking in the House of Commons after the passage of Magnitsky-style sanctions against foreign officials accused of human rights abuses and participation crimes, Raab was asked about attacking China under the new law.
"I'm not going to go ahead and judge more appointments now," he said. "But we are already working on what the next wave could be."
Raab announced the new rules Monday in the House of Commons, along with details of the first wave of sanctions that includes 25 Russian citizens "involved in the mistreatment and death of auditor Sergei Magnitsky" and 20 Saudi citizens involved in the murder. of the journalist. Jamal Khashoggi.
Raab said it is the first time that there is a "regime only in the United Kingdom," adding that it gives the country "the power to impose sanctions on those involved in the worst human rights abuses worldwide."
"This extends beyond state officials to non-state actors as well. So if you are a kleptocrat or an organized criminal, you will not be able to launder your blood money in this country."
Also included in the first wave of sanctions are two "high-ranking Myanmar military generals involved in systematic and brutal violence against the Rohingya people and other ethnic minorities" and "two organizations involved in forced labor, torture and murder that they take place in North Korea's Gulags, "said a written statement from the Foreign Ministry.
Raab said the new legislation would send a clear message that "despot thugs" and "dictator henchmen" would no longer be welcome in the UK. "(They) will not be free to enter the country and buy property on Kings Road, do their Christmas shopping in Knightsbridge, or frankly divert bad money through British banks or other financial institutions," Raab added.