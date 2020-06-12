The UK's legacy of racism goes beyond some statues (opinion)





Pressed on where the revision of London landmarks should mark the line, given that a statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill was recently carved with the precise statement "Churchill was racist" – Khan said the many great historical figures were not perfect. He added that history should be taught "warts and everything." But as Khan's question and answer show, the line between racist enough to fall, and relevant enough to stay, looks awkwardly blurred.

A very brief examination of the characters and associations behind some of London's most famous landmarks reveals how many of the "warts" in our history are not only omitted from plaques and commemorations, but are also reflected in opinions and expressions. racists of British leaders today. Sir Winston Churchill, the hero of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the country's most famous war leader, was outspoken in his belief in white superiority.

He openly admitted that he thought black people were inferior to white people and called the people of India the "most beastly people in the world alongside the Germans". He boasted of having killed three "savages" during his career by nullifying insurgents in Sudan. Churchill defended in a memorandum the use of gas against "uncivilized tribes", not the "deadliest gases", but "those that cause great inconvenience and would spread a living terror". Perhaps most disgusting of all, he supported policies that research has directly contributed to the Bengal famine, responsible for the deaths of up to three million people.

These elements of Churchill's life and personality, like much of the British colonial past, are largely ignored by the British educational system and, as a result, the public and popular discourse that surrounds it. They certainly aren't noticeable along with his bronze image. Churchill is being sold as a laudable British export, portrayed reverently by Gary Oldman in "The Darkest Hour", and as a grumpy but ultimately lovable grandfather to the nation by John Lithgow in "The Crown".