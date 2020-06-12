The UK's legacy of racism goes beyond some statues (opinion)

Pressed on where the revision of London landmarks should mark the line, given that a statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill was recently carved with the precise statement "Churchill was racist" – Khan said the many great historical figures were not perfect. He added that history should be taught "warts and everything." But as Khan's question and answer show, the line between racist enough to fall, and relevant enough to stay, looks awkwardly blurred.
A very brief examination of the characters and associations behind some of London's most famous landmarks reveals how many of the "warts" in our history are not only omitted from plaques and commemorations, but are also reflected in opinions and expressions. racists of British leaders today. Sir Winston Churchill, the hero of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the country's most famous war leader, was outspoken in his belief in white superiority.
He openly admitted that he thought black people were inferior to white people and called the people of India the "most beastly people in the world alongside the Germans". He boasted of having killed three "savages" during his career by nullifying insurgents in Sudan. Churchill defended in a memorandum the use of gas against "uncivilized tribes", not the "deadliest gases", but "those that cause great inconvenience and would spread a living terror". Perhaps most disgusting of all, he supported policies that research has directly contributed to the Bengal famine, responsible for the deaths of up to three million people.
These elements of Churchill's life and personality, like much of the British colonial past, are largely ignored by the British educational system and, as a result, the public and popular discourse that surrounds it. They certainly aren't noticeable along with his bronze image. Churchill is being sold as a laudable British export, portrayed reverently by Gary Oldman in "The Darkest Hour", and as a grumpy but ultimately lovable grandfather to the nation by John Lithgow in "The Crown".
His most famous speech from World War II, "We will fight on the beaches," is a great point of national pride, synonymous with perseverance and courage through thick and thin. It was originally turned over to the House of Commons, but Churchill recorded it in 1949, four years after the war was won, for radio broadcast. That recording is still played in popular culture, film, and documentaries. As is often the case with Britain's historical actors, Churchill's public view of his career tends to be binary, and because it is primarily based on his enthusiastic speeches and his eventual victory in World War II, that view is often Be positive. Many leaders aspire to be described as "Churchillian", and none more so than our current Prime Minister.
Johnson, who in 2014 published "The Churchill Factor: How a Man Made History," idolizes Churchill. He has called it the "resounding human rebuttal to all who think that history is the history of vast and impersonal economic forces," and has made not too subtle comparisons between himself and his subject throughout his book. Once Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019 and therefore responsible for leading the country through Brexit, the flattering coverage of these events regularly referred to Johnson's "Churchillian" moment.
The laundering of Churchill's and Britain's imperial past was reflected in the minds of many pro-Brexit voters and publications during the Brexit negotiations. From the beginning, that mentality was linked to the ideas of a return to the former glory of Great Britain, that glory preceded by a silent "imperial". References to British "sovereignty" in the negotiations were intertwined with ideas of British patriotism, with any admission that British sovereignty over the European Union could be questioned as default unpatriotic.
Britain's grandiose characterizations as a captive titan ignored the fact that it was no longer a global superpower, surpassed by the United States, China, and possibly the EU itself. The slogan "Take Back Control", which was hugely successful, reiterated throughout the process, paid no attention to how that "control" was gained in the first place, and how much Britain's success as an "independent" nation depended on. last. in practices like slavery.
Britain's inability to pride itself on admitting any flaws paralyzes its ability to face its weaknesses and the weaknesses and failures of its leaders to this day. Comparisons between Boris Johnson and Churchill, who, apart from the rich white backgrounds, are different men with different careers, tend to ignore a similarity that could be more appreciated if Churchill's views on race were more widely taught and disseminated.
Johnson himself has expressed what could be interpreted as racist or xenophobic views on numerous occasions, using his old newspaper and magazine columns to call blacks "piccaninnies" with "watermelon smiles," and says that Muslim women who wear Veils look like "mailboxes" and "bank robbers". He has written that a "group of black children" scared him, and that British colonialism in Africa "is not a stain on our conscience." He made some of these comments in 2002 and apologized while campaigning for mayor of London in 2008.
He alluded to these comments when he launched his attempt to become Prime Minister, saying: "To the extent that my words have offended me in the last twenty or thirty years, when I have been a journalist and people have taken those words out of my articles and I scaled them. Of course, I regret the offense they have caused. " However, he also added that: "I will continue to speak as directly as I can." In particular, it did not acknowledge that any of these comments were racist or could be perceived as such.
While a clear line between Britain's racist past and "acceptable" present might be impossible to determine, the fact that Sadiq Khan is trying to draw him, and that in doing so has sparked such a backlash, marks an historic moment. It should prove more educational than the presence of any controversial milestone. Most Britons had never heard of slaver Edward Colston, or the 80,000 people he carried as human cattle, until his effigy was submerged in the port of Bristol.
Meanwhile, while Boris Johnson has voiced his [moderate] support for the protests, playwright and activist Bonnie Greer has warned that he should apologize for his own comments, before anything he says about Black Lives Matter is taken seriously. The coverage and conversation around eliminating racist totems, which are often less educational in scope than when they fall, may begin to fill a knowledge gap in a country that prefers to ignore, or at least ignore, its past crimes.