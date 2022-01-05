The south korean movie All of Us Are Dead shows a group of students stuck in their school during a zombie apocalypse. The zombies are all over the place and they must find food to eat while avoiding them at all costs. So far, there has been no sign of other survivors but only time will tell if that changes or not. Meanwhile, the students are getting tired of waiting around and one student suggests they get out. This causes a heated argument among the group and they can’t seem to agree on anything. It’s only a matter of time before things boil over and someone gets hurt.

What role is played by each character ?

Yoon Chan Young as Chung-san, Park ji hoo as On-jo, Cho Yi hyun as Nam-ra, Park Solomon as Lee Soo-hyuk, Yoo In soo as Yoon Gwi-nam. The characters are relatable and easy to root for, which makes it difficult when one of them dies. I really liked that none of the deaths felt unnecessary or forced; each time someone died, there was a reason behind it whether due to their personality or based on what they had done earlier in the story.

Netflix Reveals Cast of “All Of Us Are Dead” — Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, and More! https://t.co/jSdmkr0mxU pic.twitter.com/CLvgWSEGBj — KpopStarz (@kpopstarz) July 3, 2020

What difficulties did they face ?

The students are faced with a difficult decision: stay in the school and wait for help or venture out into the zombie-infested world. Each character has their own motivations and fears that drive their decisions. Some students want to stay put, while others want to get out as soon as possible. There is also tension among the group due to the fact that they don’t like each other.

What is the climax of this story?

The survivors are stuck in a school that is surrounded by zombies, and they have no help coming. In order to survive, they must find food and weapons while defending themselves from the undead. The group continues splitting up further throughout their search for supplies until there’s only one left — Sam — who has to fight off the zombies by himself. The message this story gives us is that we should try to stay positive no matter how difficult the situation, and there’s always something to hope for even in a hopeless situation.

How does this story end?

Sam is able to survive by himself and is eventually rescued by the military. The rest of the survivors are either killed or turned into zombies. I thought it was a little bit unrealistic that he would be able to survive by himself for so long, but I liked how it ended on a positive note. It was a reminder that there is always hope, no matter how bleak things seem.

What do critics have to say about the drama ?

Critics have praised the show for its realistic portrayal of the zombie apocalypse. They say that it is one of the most accurate and terrifying depictions of zombies on television. Some people have complained that the show is too dark and depressing, but I think it’s important to show the darker side of life. It makes the moments of happiness feel all the more special.

Is this worth watching ?

If you're a fan of zombie dramas, then this is definitely worth watching. It's one of the best shows out there when it comes to that genre.