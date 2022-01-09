The final season of Attack on Titan is finally here! All your favorite characters are back for one last fight against the Titans. This season won’t be short, either. We’re giving you whopping episodes of bone-crushing battles and emotional moments that will have you on the edge of your seat until the very end!

What is the story all about ?

The story picks up after Eren and the rest of the survivors have been taken in by Hange Zoë. They discuss how to convince Armin into joining as a soldier, but Jean doesn’t want him to join for his own good. In Trost District, they see that it is now being used as a refugee camp from people who have come from Wall Maria. Sasha meets her older sister and they catch up on what’s been going on since she left for the military. Connie is also reunited with his parents, but there is a lot of tension because Connie doesn’t want to live in fear anymore and his parents are too scared to let him go back outside the walls. Eren and the others go to see Mikasa, who is now living with Hange. They tell her about their plan to retake Wall Maria, but she doesn’t want to join them because she’s still hurting from what happened to Eren. Levi comes in and tells them that they can’t waste any more time if they’re going to do this.

What difficulties do they face ?

The first difficulty they face is getting the civilians to trust them again. They’ve been through a lot and many of them are scared that the Titans will come back. The second difficulty is getting enough supplies for such a large operation. The third and final difficulty is dealing with the new Titan, which is even stronger than the previous ones. The final season contains 12 episodes. We’re so excited to see how it all plays out! Make sure to tune in and find out what happens next!

What are their plans?

Their plans are to get into the city, find Eren and rescue him. They know that it’s going to be difficult, but they’re willing to do whatever it takes to save him.

What is their final goal?

Their final goal is to defeat the new Titan and free humanity from its tyranny. They know that it won’t be easy, but they’re determined to succeed. They’ve come too far to give up now.

What are their biggest challenges?

The first challenge is getting all of the soldiers into the city. They need to do this quickly and quietly, without alerting the Titans. The second difficulty is facing the Titans again. They’ve been through a lot since the last time they fought, and they’re not sure if they’re strong enough to win. But they have to try. They owe it to Eren and to humanity. We’ll be with them every step of the way. Thanks for following along!

What message does the series provide ?

The series provides a message of hope and determination. Even though the characters face many obstacles, they keep fighting. They refuse to give up, even when things look their most grim. It’s inspiring to see them succeed against all odds!

What do critics have to say ?

Critics have said many positive things about the Attack on Titan series. They’ve praised it for its action scenes, character development and musical score among other things. It’s easy to see why people love this show so much!

Is the series worth watching ?

Yes, absolutely! It’s a fantastic anime that tells an intriguing story. I’d definitely recommend it to anyone who enjoys this genre of TV shows and movies.